Veterans who served with Tim Walz slam vice presidential nominee as 'habitual liar,' 'deserter'

Four retired military leaders who knew and served with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz torched the Minnesota governor for misrepresenting his military service.



During a Monday segment on "The Megyn Kelly Show," the former National Guardsmen — Tom Behrends, Paul Herr, Tom Schilling, and Rodney Tow — called Walz a "habitual liar," "deserter," and "cowardly."

'GTMO would be a good place for him to end up.'

Walz has been accused of stolen valor for claiming he "carried" weapons "in war," despite never being deployed to a combat zone. He has also been introduced as a former "command sergeant major" even though he never met the requirements to retire at that rank.

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris have claimed that the accusations against Walz are incorrect.

Last week on Kelly's show, Congressman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) defended Walz and called the accusations "absolute lies."

"He did not get out of the National Guard because he didn't want to deploy," Smith stated. "To claim that is an absolute lie, 100%."

"If you are a veteran and you are saying publicly that Tim Walz decided to get out because he didn't want to go to Iraq, then you are saying something that you cannot possibly know to be true," he added.

The four veterans on Kelly's show refuted Smith's statements, explaining that Walz would have likely known about deployment plans months before the announcement was officially shared with the entire unit since he was in a leadership position.

"He's a habitual liar," Herr told Kelly. "He lies about everything. He lies about stuff that doesn't make sense."

"It's just one habitual lie after another, and they keep piling up," he added.

Later on in the interview, Herr stated, "He is an exact result and why we have stolen valor. People make decisions that are cowardly, and they come back, and they try to lead vicariously by robbing other people's — all the other soldiers and all the benefits that we did and all the sacrifices, they want a piece of that."

"Fear is a reaction; bravery is a decision," Herr remarked.

Behrends called Walz a “deserter.”

"He left his post. He left his duty station, and he walked off into the sunset. I say 'slithered' a lot of times. That he slithered out of the Armory, but he walked into the sunset. Never turned around, never had any intention of ever coming back to the military. He was gone," Behrends said. "He took his uniform, and he literally turned it inside out and went off into whatever other realm he did, which was vote against anything that went on in Iraq."

"GTMO would be a good place for him to end up," he added, referring to the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp in Cuba.

