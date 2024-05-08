Incumbent Rep. Victoria Spartz wins Republican primary in Indiana's 5th Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana won the Republican primary in Indiana's 5th Congressional District, defeating Indiana state Rep. Chuck Goodrich and others.

"My victory in this election is a testament to the American people and my fellow Hoosiers that money and lies do not buy elections," the congresswoman said in a statement, according to reports. "I am honored to represent Indiana and ready to get back to work to get our great Republic back on track."

Last year, Spartz had announced that she would not run for office in 2024.

But she reversed course, indicating earlier this year that she would seek re-election.

"Earlier last year, I decided to take some time off from running for public office to recharge and spend more time in Indiana with my family. However, looking where we are today, and urged by many of my constituents, I do not believe I would be able to deliver this Congress, with the current failed leadership in Washington, D.C., on the important issues for our nation that I have worked very hard on," Spartz noted earlier this year.

"As someone who grew up under tyranny, I understand the significance of these challenging times for our Republic, and if my fellow Hoosiers and God decide, I will be honored to continue fighting for them. We must carry on the sacrifice of countless Americans for our liberties and keep the American dream alive for our children," she added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!