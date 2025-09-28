VIDEO: 3 dead, multiple victims injured in North Carolina mass shooting; suspect reportedly flees by boat

Shortly before 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, shots rang out in Southport, North Carolina, a seaside community 50 miles east-northeast of Myrtle Beach. Video provided to Blaze News by Duncan Grey Baker shows law enforcement saying at least three people are dead and multiple additional victims are injured. According to Baker, who is on the scene, the suspected gunman fled the scene by boat, and the Coast Guard and other law enforcement vessels are in pursuit.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Southport, a shelter-in-place order was issued at 9:53 p.m. local time. The post said the shooting took place in the Southport Yacht Basin.

Further video shot by Baker shows victims being transported to a staging facility and the massive police presence on the scene.

Citing a conversation with Southport City Manager Noah Saldo, the Wilmington StarNews reported that "a boat pulled up to the American Fish Company restaurant and fired into the crowd. Then the boat took off, he said. He confirmed that several people were taken to the hospital."

This is a developing story.



