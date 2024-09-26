Suspect charged with attempted murder after crazy video shows ATV driver ram into man as San Francisco cops look on

A terrifying video shows a crazy incident in which an ATV driver smashes into a pedestrian at a San Francisco gas station as police officers look on. The incident occurred all the way back in February, and a suspect was just arrested, authorities said.

On the night of Feb. 11 — the same day as Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers — Ariel Cruz went to the convenience store at a Gulf gas station following the game. However, a group of men driving dirt bikes and an ATV confronted Cruz.

'I just remember my head was split open.'

Both the group and Cruz were taunting each other.

KPIX-TV reported that officers with the Stunt Driving Response Unit were called to the gas station to tow a vehicle in connection with a separate case. After cops arrived, they attempted to quell the situation by yelling at both parties, but things only escalated.

The dirt bike riders and the ATV rider began circling the gas pumps, driving recklessly, and struck one of the officers in the face.

The ATV driver ran over Cruz, who was wearing a red 49ers jersey.

"I just remember my head was split open. I had staples in my head. My knee was really inflamed. I couldn't walk on it," Cruz told KTVU-TV. "My lip was busted on the inside and outside. I had like a slash on my lip."

Cruz told the San Francisco Standard that he suffered a concussion and couldn’t walk for more than a month, which left him unable to do his work as a painter.

The suspect ditched the ATV at the crime scene and fled on a dirt bike with a different male driving it.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department announced that they arrested a suspect believed to be the ATV rider.

The San Francisco Police Department General Work Detail with the assistance of the Community Violence Reduction Team investigated the incident that led to the arrest of 31-year-old Julian Alberto Ulloagomez on Aug. 29.

Ulloagomez was booked at Ingleside Police Station on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, and filing a false police report.

Jail records show Ullagomez remains in custody without bond. He's scheduled for an Oct. 15 court appearance.

"While these investigations can take time due to varying factors, investigators continue to work tirelessly to investigate and follow up on these incidents," the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. "SFPD does not tolerate this dangerous behavior and reckless drivers, of any vehicle, will be held accountable."

Cruz said of the arrest, "I was happy about it, because like that day … next day … [it] could have been someone else's son. Very appreciative that they found him."

The incident is still under investigation.

The San Francisco Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

