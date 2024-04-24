CEO warns left-wing college students they're 'breathing the vapors of a dangerous new, fake, and self-destructive religion'

Alex Karp — chief executive officer of data technology company Palantir — drew applause during a panel discussion when he issued a warning to college students, presumably over their growing inclination to support terror groups who want to wipe Israel off the map.

"I am not a legislator," Karp said. "But I am running one of the coolest companies in the world, and I'm telling young people, 'You are breathing the vapors of a dangerous new, fake, and self-destructive religion when you are sitting at your elite school pretending because you watched TikTok twice and got an A+ on some crazy paper because your professor couldn't get a job anywhere else that you actually understand the world. And you're not welcome at my company.'"

Karp made his comment at the most recent Reagan National Defense Forum — and while the event took place in December, these specific words of his are just now getting traction on social media.

Elsewhere during the panel, Karp blasted companies that stayed silent in the wake of Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel.

"As far as I can tell, there are only three companies that have been publicly pro-Israel on Oct. 7," Karp said, according to Fox Business, as he named Booz Allen, Anduril Industries, and his company, Palantir.

Karp insisted it's an issue business leaders need to solve, the outlet noted: "Like, somehow the corporate elite of this country thinks when it's time to make money, you stand up. And when it's time to stand up, you go play golf. And like, we've got to change that. That's our fault, that's no one else's fault."

Fox Business said the panel met to discuss the results of the Forum's sixth annual National Defense Survey, which found that most Americans want to increase military spending and provide security assistance to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

