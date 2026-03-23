Video: Couple of school workers apparently can't wait to get a room and opt for school bus instead

A video has been circulating widely on social media showing what appears to be a couple of Michigan school employees on a school bus engaged in what the district called alleged "professional misconduct," WJBK-TV reported.

The station went a bit further, deeming what went on inside the yellow and black vehicle apparent "X-rated activities."

'My God, such total disrespect to both themselves and others.'

WJBK spoke to a mother who called herself Katie — and who was a reluctant cinematographer.

The station said Katie was at the Chesterfield Township Walmart last week when she caught two individuals who turned out to be school employees on the bus. Chesterfield Township is about 45 minutes northeast of Detroit.

She told WJBK the first thing she noticed was intense motion, initially believing they were simply cleaning the seats — but the movement kept up.

"I'm an adult, so I kind of put two and two together," Katie noted to the station.

With that, she captured the incident on video, noting to WJBK, "I grabbed that just to have proof that what I'm seeing is what I'm seeing." Katie then reported it to the Macomb Intermediate School District, the station said.

Blaze News is not linking to the unedited clip because of its inappropriate content. WJBK's news video below, however, included a heavily blurred clip of the incident:

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No children were aboard the school bus during the incident, WJBK said, and the school district is investigating the employees in question and has placed them on leave.

"What if my kids rode that bus?" Katie asked the station. "I wouldn't be aware of what's going on, on that bus."

Commenters under WJBK's video report shot back reactions that ranged in tone from humorous to disgusted.

"That's gross [for real] tho," one user wrote. "Kids sit there."

"Nasty," another commenter said. "Where [children] sit. You can't wait or find somewhere else. That's gross."

"Engaging in sexual activity ... on a school bus ... in the broad open day ... in a parking lot?" another user observed. "My God, such total disrespect to both themselves and others. This type of behavior is unacceptable, and neither one of them should ever drive a school bus again. No buses for that matter. Damn shame. But none in their game."

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