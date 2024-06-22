Video: Parents, students involved in several fights at high school graduation in New Jersey, one person hospitalized

Several fights broke out at a high school graduation in New Jersey on Thursday evening. The brawls sent one person to the hospital.

There were multiple fights near the end of the graduation ceremony at Westwood Regional High School in Bergen County.

Video uploaded to the X social media platform shows several fights on the football field before school officials and police officers were able to quash the physical altercations. There were police officers from at least 12 different nearby towns to stop the mass fighting.

According to NJ.com, students and parents were involved in the brawl.

One person needed to be hospitalized from the melee, and several others suffered minor injuries but declined to be treated, the Washington Township Police Department said.

"This was supposed to be an enjoyable night that the Westwood High School Senior class worked hard for and have been waiting for, which has been tainted due to the egregious behavior by some," Washington Township police said in a statement.

Police did not specify what caused the fights.

Westwood Regional High School Principal Frank Connell wrote on social media after the incident, "Congratulations to the Class of 2024! I am so proud of each and every one of you. It is an honor to serve as your principal and to be part of this amazing community. I refuse to allow anything to take away from that."

Jay Garcia – president of the Westwood Regional School District Board of Education – told WCBS-TV:



"We have much to celebrate in our towns of Westwood and Washington Township. Last night, we honored nearly two hundred students. These young adults, now graduates, have accomplished so much, and they deserve the focus and our attention. The faculty, coaches, administrators, parents, family, and friends who guided them along their journey also merit accolades and praise! The safety and well-being of all students and residents are top priorities, and the unfortunate incident following the culmination was deeply upsetting; I will not comment beyond that, as this is now in the hands of our local law enforcement. Our communities are beautiful, and I know the parents and residents to be loving, caring, kind, and positively engaged. Again, I want to congratulate this gifted Cardinal Class of 2024! I am excited to see what their futures hold!"

Westwood Regional High School enrolls approximately 840 students.

A police investigation into the brawl at the Westwood Regional High School graduation has been launched. Police said that there could be pending charges against those responsible for the violence.



Anyone with videos or information about the brawl is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Severio Fasciano at the Washington Township Police Department.

