Video shows worker ram vehicle into employer after getting fired then get shot and killed by witness with shotgun

A fired construction worker went on a rampage in a neighborhood in Las Vegas, Nevada, before getting shot and killed by a resident, police say.

The shocking altercation was captured on security video.

'He didn’t care who he was coming after.'

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to reports of a man hitting another with a vehicle on Thursday at about 6:30 p.m. LVMPD Homicide Lieutenant Jason Johansson said in a media briefing Thursday that the man had just been fired from his job at a construction site.

“The male who was struck by the car was conducting remodeling of a house at the 900 block of Dover Place. The person who was driving the SUV worked for him and, from what we’re being told, showed up to work in a condition where he was unfit to do his job and was fired,” said Johansson.

Video showed the man in a black SUV chasing the employer before finally driving backward into him and propelling him into a wall.

“He was attempting to hit him while driving east and westbound, both in forward and reverse," said Johansson.

Steven Bowman, who lives in the neighborhood, told KLAS-TV that he came out of his house to see that the man in the black SUV was targeting other individuals after running over his employer.

“I heard somebody say, ‘He’s coming back,’ and I couldn’t move,” Bowman said. “He didn’t care who he was coming after.”

Another neighbor named Ana Tilley said she called on her 27-year-old grandson to grab her shotgun after seeing the employer getting run over.

"The guy wouldn’t stop,” recalled Tilley. “I said, ‘Throw me the gun.’ No. He raised the gun, and I thought, ‘Oh my god! Oh my god!’”

The video shows Tilley's grandson firing the shotgun several times into the vehicle and ending the attack. Police said the man was deceased when they arrived.

Bowman was injured in the leg by debris from the attack, but he was released by a hospital hours later. Police said the employer suffered non-life-threatening but “major” injuries and was also hospitalized.

"It happened so fast, you don't understand it happened so fast," said Bowman.

“The entire incident is captured on video and corroborates the accounts provided by the witnesses,” Johansson added.

The shooter cooperated with police and was taken into custody but was later released on Friday.

Surveillance video of the harrowing incident can be watched at the news video published by KLAS on YouTube.

