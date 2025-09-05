Video: Texas homeowner opens fire on 'Camaro crooks' trying to hot-wire his car in middle of night — and sends them running

Ring camera video caught the moment a Texas homeowner opened fire on what police are calling a pair of "Camaro crooks" who recently tried to hot-wire the homeowner's car in the middle of the night.

Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada spoke with KDFW-TV and explained what happened amid the aggravated robbery in a "quiet neighborhood" around 1:50 a.m. Aug. 15.

'The homeowner is aware of what's taking place, comes outside to protect his property, and a gunfight ensues.'

"You see a white Camaro sitting in the street with black stripes over it," Calzada told the station. "We know they are driving that vehicle, and they're getting out to steal a Camaro."

Video shows two individuals — at least one of them holding a gun — wearing dark hoodies and dark clothing approaching a car parked in a driveway. Calzada told KDFW that "they've got a computer device" they're using to try to "hot-wire" the car.

Video then shows one of the individuals removing the car's driver-side window and placing it on the ground — but the Ring camera notifies the homeowner "that something's going on out there," Calzada added to the station.

"The homeowner is aware of what's taking place, comes outside to protect his property, and a gunfight ensues," the officer told the station.

"They're firing back and forth, you can actually hear it as well," Calzada added to KDFW. "Fortunately, nobody was hurt or hit in this situation." Video shows the two crooks speeding away from the scene in the white Camaro.

Calzada told the station that police want those who have information about the would-be car thieves to step up and help "stop these Camaro crooks."

Calzada added to KDFW that the white Camaro they used is "a sporty-looking Chevy Camaro with racing stripes on the hood, on the top, and down the back."

"Somebody knows these individuals in that vehicle who are committing these crimes," the officer noted to the station.

Those with information can call Det. Brian Raynsford at 817-392-4469, KDFW said.

