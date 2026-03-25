'They all became the same': Vince Vaughn says late-night shows 'stopped being funny' and drove away viewers with politics

Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn ripped into late-night shows for becoming far too political and driving away their audience.

Vaughn made the comments while being interviewed by comedian Theo Von on his podcast, "This Past Weekend."

'It felt like they had an agenda. It stopped being funny, and it started feeling like I was in f**king a class I didn't want to take.'

Von blamed the falling ratings for late-night shows on the left-wing bias in the entertainment industry.

"Why a lot of the late shows have struggled, because all they did," Von said, "the only person they could make fun of at a certain point was just white, redneck kind of people, and then everything tanked after that."

"Think about that. They never get it right," Vaughn replied. "The podcasts have gotten so much more popular with less production, less writers, less staff."

"Oh yeah, we have two people working here, and both of them are hungover, and that one guy has shingles!" Von joked.

"Yeah, because people want authenticity," Vaughn added. "I think that the talk shows, to a large part, became really agenda-based. They were going to [evangelize] people to what they thought. And so people just rejected it because it didn't feel authentic. It felt like they had an agenda. It stopped being funny, and it started feeling like I was in f**king a class I didn't want to take."

He went on to tie the low ratings directly to entertainers' politics.

"But if you look at what happened to the talk shows and why their ratings are low, it's got only to do with the fact of what you just said, which is they all became the same show. And they all became so about their politics and who's good and who's bad," Vaughn said.

"And it's like, imagine sitting next to someone who's like that on a f**king plane! Bro, you'd be like, 'How do I get out of this f**king seat!'" Vaughn added.

Video of Vaughn's comments was posted to social media, where it garnered more than 1.6 million views in less than a day.

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Vaughn, who has previously identified as a libertarian, said he escaped being ostracized in Hollywood by simply being honest without attacking people who disagree.

"If you're constantly worried what someone else thinks of you and you're only around them a couple hours a day, you're miserable most of the time. You've got to ... find the way to be yourself but be respectful."

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