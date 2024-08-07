Vince Vaughn too 'Old School' for Hollywood wokesters

We miss Vince Vaughn.

The 54-year-old actor hasn’t disappeared, but there’s no place for him to perform his motor-mouth shtick these days. Imagine pitching either “Wedding Crashers” or “Old School” to a woke movie executive.

So much for white male privilege. Where are the nonbinary characters?

It explains why Vaughn transitioned to more dangerous roles, like his menacing turn in 2017’s “Brawl in Cell Block 99.”

Now, he’s sharing why we don’t see films like “The Hangover” any more.

The Hollywood suits are too cowardly and the woke mob won’t let select jokes be told, he shared with the New York Times. Except he phrased the latter without the usual mealy-mouthed euphemisms.

"It’s a crazy thing as human beings to think that my ideas are the best and if I can just force people to do what I believe, the world will be great," noted Vaughn.

Pretty smart stuff for a knuckle-headed “Swinger.”

Fan service (charge)

Disney finally got some good news. The flailing studio dropped bomb after bomb on unsuspecting consumers last year, capped by the disastrous MCU dud “The Marvels.”

This summer? Both “Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool & Wolverine” are rocking the box office.

How is the Mouse House thanking its fans? A price hike!

Yes, if you want to hate-watch “The Marvels” or “The Acolyte,” you’ll have to pay two more dollars per month on both its ad and ad-free platforms.

Positively 4chan

Bob Dylan is coming down the chimney this Christmas.

“A Complete Unknown,” director James Mangold’s biopic of the folk legend, will debut December 25. Timothée Chalamet stars as the mercurial singer in a film brimming with Oscar potential.

The only downside? The millions of Gen Z types currently Googling, “Who or what is a Bob Dylan?”

MSNBC's Rogan rage

Joe Rogan is an innocent man.

The podcast giant never slept with a White House intern, shot a cinematographer, or exposed himself to fellow comedians.

Tell that to the media. Journos loathe Rogan like the Trump son we never knew existed. It’s why critics savaged his new Netflix comedy special, “Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats.” The press slammed every moment of the hour-long event, calling it homophobic, transphobic, and more.

It’s like the reviews were written the day before.

The funniest caterwauling came from (where else?) MSNBC. The outlet published a “think” piece that not only savaged “Burn the Boats” but Rogan’s fans.

It’s not enough that Rogan is the Antichrist; it’s his fans who deserve equal blame.

If Rogan is a mouthpiece for his audience's interests, then what did his special teach us about those who adore him? For starters, Roganites love “boys will be boys” humor.

The horror, the horror.

Imagine putting every comedian’s joke, large or small, under the microscope until it echoes your far-left beliefs.

Now, that’s funny.

Zoolander's choice

Ben Stiller has a powerful reason for voting for Vice President Kamala Harris this fall. Three, actually.

“She's going to be the first woman president, and that's incredibly exciting. And you know, she's Indian. She's black. She's everything. You can be more than one thing, it's incredible. I'm Jewish and Irish. I wish I was black — every white, Jewish guy wishes he was black."

Vote Harris in 2024. She’s ... everything! It’s better than hope and change, no?

There’s one valuable lesson from Stiller’s pitch. You never go the full ... Simple Jack.

Blacklisted

Jack Black’s summer just got worse.

It didn’t seem possible after his Tenacious D bandmate’s birthday wish — that the next Trump assassin shouldn’t miss.

The band shuttered its tour, bandmate Kyle Gass lost his representation, and Black put a temporary hold on all future gigs. He essentially canceled himself.

That may pale compared to Black’s latest indignity. He’s about to star in a true Hollywood flop. “Borderlands,” opening Aug. 9, is based on the popular video game of the same name. Playing along with Black? Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, and Cate Blanchett.

So far, so good. Very good, to be honest. Except the proverbial buzz is off the charts — in the wrong direction.

Major reshoots. A new director brought in to finish the project. No critics' screenings. And now, predictions that a movie with a $120 million budget could open as low as $10 million this weekend.

How fast can Black sign on for “Kung Fu Panda 5?”