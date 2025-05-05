Violent illegal alien gangsters go on 'premeditated' stabbing spree inside Virginia prison: Report

A group of violent inmates, most of whom are in the U.S. illegally, reportedly went on a stabbing spree inside a Virginia prison, leaving multiple corrections officers injured.

Around 9:45 Friday morning, six inmates at Wallens Ridge State Prison, a super-max facility in Big Stone Gap in the southwestern region of the state, unleashed the attack on three prison guards, the Virginia Department of Corrections said. The agency described the incident as "premeditated."

In all, five guards are believed to have been injured in the attack: three stabbing victims and two who sustained minor injuries while attempting to intervene. All were taken to an outside medical facility for treatment, but three of them were released the same day. Two others were admitted into the hospital and listed in stable condition. Whether they remain in the hospital as of Monday is unclear.

All of the suspects have been locked up for violent offenses, including murder and rape. Five of the six are illegal aliens from El Salvador and confirmed members of MS-13, VADOC said. The sixth suspect is also a confirmed gangster and a murderer but is nevertheless a U.S. citizen and a member of a different gang, Sureño 13.

"Five of the individuals responsible for this senseless attack should never have been in this country in the first place," said a statement from VADOC Director Chad Dotson.

"Every single day, our officers put their lives on the line to ensure public safety for the more than 8.8 million people across the Commonwealth. This attack is an example of the dangers they face when they show up to work every day. Our officers are heroes, and I commend the team at Wallens Ridge for their swift response."

Officials declined to provide further details, citing an ongoing investigation. The Department of Homeland Security and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for comment from the New York Post.

