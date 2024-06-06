Police on manhunt for Virginia woman who allegedly murdered her elderly roommates

Law enforcement officials are on a massive manhunt for a Virginia woman after her three elderly roommates were found dead.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said officers were called to a home on White Street Court for a welfare check on Tuesday at about 10 p.m. They said they found the bodies of two men and one woman; all appeared to have died from upper body trauma.

The victims were identified as 60-year-old Gregory Scott Powell, 65-year-old Carol Anne Reese, and 77-year-old Robert John McGuire.

'She is being accused of a heinous, heinous, crime.'

Police said they identified their suspect as 23-year-old Alyssa Jane Venable, who lived at the residence.

"After further investigation and evidence collection, it was discovered that a roommate had committed this heinous crime," said the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Venable is wanted on three counts of second-degree murder and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said she had been previously charged in May with misdemeanor assault and battery in another case that occurred at a McDonald's where she worked.

A coworker recalled her in comments to WUSA-TV.

"If something was wrong, she'd snap at you quick," said Bianca Smith. "I feel like she was in an irritated mood all the time."

'Please call home. Please call home.'

Residents who lived in the area were shocked by the incident.

"I'm blown away and when I got the text message, it really was just a picture. To me, looks are deceiving," said resident Gary Boxley to WTVR-TV. "I don't know the details. I just know what I read. I don't think it's going to change anything as far as I'm not putting up a for-sale sign because of this incident. I'm fully aware this stuff happens everywhere and nobody is immune to it."

WTTG-TV spoke to Venable's grandmother, who called on her to turn herself in.

"Please call home. Please call home. She is being accused of a heinous, heinous, crime, and we don’t know the facts." said Jane Venable.

"We don’t know, but right now my granddaughter is missing, and we don’t know if she’s at risk of taking her life. So we just say, please AJ, call home," she added.

Police described the suspect as having brown hair with blue eyes, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 228lbs. They believe she might have shaved her head in order to evade detection.



She is also considered armed and dangerous.

Spotsylvania County is located in the northeast part of the state with about 145k residents.

