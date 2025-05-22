HIGHLIGHTS from Megyn Kelly’s brutal roast of Jake Tapper and ‘Original Sin’

Jake Tapper is getting raked over the coals for his pseudo-bombshell book “Original Sin” that he co-authored with Axios’ Alex Thompson. It’s obvious to everyone that the book is an attempt to capitalize on the very narrative he played an active role in suppressing — the narrative we all saw playing out every time Biden was near a camera.

But nobody has excoriated Tapper quite like Megyn Kelly. His recent appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show” is going viral after the blonde firebrand forced him to look his hypocrisy straight in the face.

“He got his feet held to the fire with her,” says Pat Gray, host of “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“I did ask Joe Biden to be transparent about his health records in an interview in 2020. I did ask him about the fact that voters thought that he ...” Tapper began before Kelly cut him off with a blunt, “Then, he wasn’t.”

“He promised you that he would be transparent about his health records, and then, he wasn't, and when you sat with him again, including one month after the Jackie Walorski thing, you didn't ask him about it,” she lambasted, referencing Biden’s September 2022 gaffe when he looked for Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) at a press conference, even though she had died the previous month in a car crash.

“You didn't follow up on the fact that he was falling up the stairs, that he was losing his train of thought regularly, that he was slurring, that he was incomprehensible, that he was getting lost on the White House lawn. You sat right across from him, and you asked none of that,” Kelly continued, accusing Tapper of “running cover for the president.”

She then moved on to the CNN anchor's interview with Lara Trump in 2020, during which he accused her of mocking Biden's stutter, challenged her lack of medical credentials, and abruptly ended the interview after she pointed out Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.

“I feel angry because [Lara] was right, and not only did you not allow her to make her comments, but you seemed to try to humiliate her ... and then you lectured her on how she was in no position to diagnose cognitive decline, which you guys do at length, including on page four of your book,” Kelly condemned, calling Tapper’s exposé only possible because the left-wing media, including CNN, was complicit in the cover-up.

“He was carried out of that interview on a stretcher, and I don't know that he'll ever recover from that,” laughs Pat.

To watch the highlights from Kelly and Tapper’s interview and hear more of Pat’s commentary, watch the episode above.

