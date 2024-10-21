Journalists not only upend Dem narrative that Trump is 'mentally unfit' — but reveal he's even sharper than before

With just 15 days before Election Day, the media and Democrats are trying to paint Donald Trump as a candidate mentally unfit for the White House.

Despite covering up President Joe Biden's obvious mental decline for years, Democrats and the media are now trying to make a story out of Trump's mental fitness, claiming he, too, is experiencing a level of cognitive decline that disqualifies him from the presidency.

'The 2024 Trump seems more confident and is certainly more knowledgeable about policy than he was in 2015.'

The evidence of mental decline, Trump's critics claim, revolves around his speeches. At his campaign rallies, Trump often speaks off the cuff for long periods of time, which his critics see as incoherent rambling and proof of mental decline.

Here are some recent headlines:

But the editorial board at the Wall Street Journal says, in their firsthand experience, that is not true.

In fact, not only does the Journal's editorial board not believe that Trump is experiencing the cognitive decline that Democrats and the media claim is happening, but they observed that Trump is sharper today than he was nearly a decade ago.

The editors of the Journal reported their observation with confidence last Friday, one day after Trump met with them.

From the WSJ editorial board:

Lately Mr. Trump’s detractors have been speculating about his 'mental decline.' There’s no sign of such slippage in our Thursday meeting. The 2024 Trump seems more confident and is certainly more knowledgeable about policy than he was in 2015. His discursive style of talking can confuse listeners, but that was equally true nine years ago, and he never appears lost in his thoughts the way President Biden repeatedly did in their June debate.

Not only do the editors at WSJ see no evidence of Trump's purported mental decline, but people who spend time with him deny it, too.

It's rich, after all, for the institutions and people who for years ignored Biden's mental decline now to suddenly demonstrate concern about a candidate's mental fitness. The American people see through the charade.

