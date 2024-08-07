Walz advanced radical LGBTQ agenda as governor, signed bill that doesn't expressly prohibit pedophilia as sexual orientation

Tim Walz, the far-left governor of Minnesota who was recently tapped to be border czar Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 election, has advanced a radical LGBTQ agenda since assuming the governorship 2019. Not only does he enjoy unwavering support from the state's first openly "transgender" lawmaker, but he even signed a bill that does not specifically prohibit pedophilia as a recognized sexual orientation.

After Walz was announced as Harris' No. 2, Minnesota state Rep. Leigh Finke — a male Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party member who identifies as female and the chair of the Minnesota Queer Legislators Caucus — took to the media to express his unwavering support.

"From the moment I was sworn in as a member of the Minnesota Legislature, it became clear to me that Governor Walz was committed to being a true ally for the queer community," Finke said in a statement.

'Ensuring all trans folx have access to gender-affirming care and the tools they need to thrive.'

To demonstrate, Finke pointed to the so-called "trans refuge" bill he helped author and that Walz signed into law in April 2023 after a gender-confused 12-year-old publicly lobbied for it earlier that year. The law codified protections for abortion up until birth and so-called "gender affirming care" and even made Minnesota a safe haven for people from states that have banned gender-related medical interventions.

"The passage of the Trans Refuge law was just the beginning of our dedication to ensuring all trans folx have access to gender-affirming care and the tools they need to thrive," the Queer Caucus said in a June statement.

Finke also made an appearance on ABC News to gush further about the "trans refuge" bill and Walz's other supposed contributions to the "community" the Queer Caucus abbreviates as "LGBTQIA2S+."

"Um, you know, when we elected 11 new LGBTQ members, uh, to the House two years ago and created the Queer Caucus, and I started pushing, um, the — the importance of the 'trans refuge' bill that I carried, [Walz] was always right there," Finke stammered.

During that interview with ABC News, Finke also noted Walz's previous experience working as an adviser for a gay-straight alliance club at a Minnesota high school where he once taught and coached football.

"You know, he, Governor Walz, has said all along that he wants Minnesota to be the best place to raise a family," Finke continued, "and he knows that means all families. And — and I think that that says a lot about what he's trying to do and what he can bring to the ticket."

Sexual orientation in the Land of 10,000 Lakes



Perhaps even more troubling than Walz's ringing endorsement from a man wearing earrings and lipstick is his approval of a Pride bill that does not expressly prohibit pedophilia as one of the state's recognized sexual orientations.

In May 2023, Walz signed into law the Take Pride Act, which appears to be a series of updates to the Minnesota Human Rights Act of 1993.

Part of those revisions included amending the definition of the term "sexual orientation." The bill underwent several rewrites during the legislative phase, but at one point, the definition of sexual orientation listed on the bill included the following statement: "'Sexual orientation' does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult."

However, that statement was later removed, as evidenced by the line struck through it:

Screenshot of H.F. No. 1655

That language was never restored, and the final definition of sexual orientation included in version of the bill that Walz signed makes a vague association between sexual attraction and adulthood by employing terms like "men" and "women" but does not expressly preclude pedophilia.

"Sexual orientation" means to whom someone is, or is perceived of as being, emotionally, physically, or sexually attracted to based on sex or gender identity. A person may be attracted to men, women, both, neither, or to people who are genderqueer, androgynous, or have other gender identities.

Fact-checkers quickly defended the language of the bill. USA Today asserted that the bill did not protect "pedophiles from discrimination," and PolitiFact insisted that it would not make child rapists a "protected class," even as both outlets acknowledged that the statement about pedophilia had been deliberately removed.

H/T: Dark HegelTM

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!