Former Tim Walz appointee allegedly provided alcohol to 18-year-old he met on Tinder and took to his cabin

A former Minnesota state lawmaker was arrested for allegedly providing alcohol to an 18-year-old woman he met on a dating app and brought to his cabin.

44-year-old Jason Metsa is a Democrat and was an appointee of Gov. Tim Walz, who is now the vice presidential candidate for the Democratic ticket.

'She had about four shots of alcohol and became tipsy.'

Deputies said they searched the cabin and found alcohol after the incident reported on the Fourth of July, according to a criminal complaint reported by KMSP-TV.

The woman told police he picked her up from her home and took her to his cabin, where she had about four shots of alcohol and "became tipsy, but had clarity, could talk for herself, and had rational thoughts."

When deputies interviewed Metsa, he admitted to meeting the 18-year-old on Tinder and said that he asked her if she was 18 when they met.

He is due in court in October.

Metsa was a Minnesota state representative between 2013 and 2019. He was appointed to the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board by Walz in 2019 and had a stated mission to carry out Walz's "One Minnesota" vision.

Walz had his own run-in with the law over alcohol. When he was a teacher in Nebraska in 1995, Walz was arrested for apparently driving drunk and speeding up to nearly 100 mph. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, but after becoming a politician, he downplayed the incident.

He has been criticized for numerous lies and exaggerations in regard to details of his personal history.

