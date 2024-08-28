Another LIE: Harris-Walz campaign's deception EXPOSED

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has already come under fire for lying about “going to war,” which he did not. Now, he’s once again been caught lying — and his integrity is looking thin to nonexistent.

When he launched his campaign for U.S. Congress in 2006, Walz had boasted in his public biography that he was named the Outstanding Young Nebraskan by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce.

“That was nice,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments. “Except, it’s just not true.”

“According to the article,” he continues, “it was a small lie about a minor honor.”

The Outstanding Young Nebraskan honor can apparently still be found in an archived version on his campaign website, though it’s still untrue. Even the president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce wrote to Walz to object.

He reportedly said, “It has come to my attention that as part of your campaign for U.S. Congress, you’ve posted your biography on your website that claims you received an award from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce for your service to the business community. We researched this matter and can confirm that you have not been the recipient of any award from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce.”

The Chamber had actually endorsed Walz’s opponent, Gil Gutknecht, a Republican incumbent who had held the seat since 1995.

Walz’s campaign manager claimed that he’d actually won an award from the Junior Chamber of Commerce and that the mistake was a “typographical error.”

Gutknecht ended up losing to Walz in 2006 and spoke to the Washington Free Beacon that year. He told them that “it fits a pattern of misleading and fabricated statements he has made throughout his political and personal life.”

“He’s flat-out lying through his communist teeth,” Gray says, noting that Walz also lied about being a beneficiary of in vitro fertilization.

“The excuse that the campaign used then was ‘Oh Governor Walz just talks how normal people talk. He was using commonly understood shorthand for fertility treatments,’” Gray continues, adding, “No, what he’s using there is a lie.”







