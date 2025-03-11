Washington sues county for 'illegally collaborating' with Trump's immigration crackdown

Washington state Attorney General Nick Brown, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Adams County Sheriff's Office, claiming it has been "illegally collaborating" with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.



A press release from Brown's office argued that the sheriff's office had violated state law, including by holding individuals in custody "based only on their immigration status." The sheriff's office was also accused of helping immigration agents question those in its custody and "routinely" providing federal officials with individuals' "confidential personal information."

'Public safety should never be a political issue.'

Brown's office contended that Washington law does not impede the federal government's ability to enforce immigration law. However, it claimed that the sheriff's office violated the Keep Washington Working Act by "providing local aid" in immigration enforcement.

"Courts have ruled multiple times that states have the ability to restrict such activity with the federal government. The suit is asking for the Adams County Sheriff's Office to follow Washington law," the press release read.

Brown stated, "Late last year Adams County was engaged in good faith settlement negotiations with our office."

"But after the inauguration of Donald Trump, the county and its Sheriff's Office suddenly hardened their stance, broke off settlement talks, and aligned themselves with an organization founded by a top Trump aide who is among the most virulent anti-immigrant voices in the administration," he claimed, referring to America First Legal's Stephen Miller.

Brown's office accused AFL of "attacking Washington's law" after the organization issued a press release in late February vowing to defend Adams County "against the unlawful and abusive effort by Washington state officials to enforce illegal and dangerous sanctuary laws and policies and compel Adams County to violate federal immigration laws."

AFL reported that Washington officials had previously threatened to sue Adams County for its refusal to support the state's sanctuary policies.

James Rogers, senior counsel with AFL, stated, "Federal law is clear: It is a crime to conceal, harbor, or shield illegal aliens, and it is a crime to prevent federal officials from discharging their duties."

Brown's lawsuit argued, "Washington has the right and the responsibility to decide for itself how to use its own resources to keep residents safe and the economy strong."

"The State cannot stand by when elected officials publicly boast that they are breaking state law and putting their own communities at risk," it continued. "Rather than do the federal government's job — and absorb the uncompensated fiscal, legal, operational, and community-confidence costs that would come with it — the Keep Washington Working Act (KWW) ensures that Washington's limited law enforcement resources are best spent enforcing state law, solving crime, and helping ensure the state remains 'a place where the rights and dignity of all residents are maintained and protected in order to keep Washington working.'"

Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner responded to Brown's lawsuit, calling it a "disappointing attempt to hinder our ability to uphold public safety."

"Our deputies take an oath to protect our communities from criminal activity, regardless of where it originates. The claim that we are engaging in 'illegal federal immigration enforcement' misrepresents the reality of law enforcement in Adams County. We do not enforce federal immigration law, but we also will not turn a blind eye to criminal activity — no matter who commits it," Wagner's statement read.

The sheriff accused the state and its sanctuary policies of attempting to "tie the hands of law enforcement, making it harder to cooperate with federal agencies that help keep dangerous individuals off our streets."

"Public safety should never be a political issue, yet this lawsuit prioritizes ideology over the safety of our communities," Wagner added.