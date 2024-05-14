‘Waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer money’ — NGOs are making massive profits from Biden’s open border crisis: Report

Non-governmental organizations have raked in huge profits from the Biden administration’s open border crisis, according to a recent report from the Free Press .



In particular, NGOs tasked with providing services to unaccompanied minors receive substantial amounts of taxpayer funds through generous federal grants. The funds have been used by the organizations to increase the salaries of CEOs and offer services, including pet therapy, music therapy, and “people-plant interactions” or “horticulture therapy.”

The Free Press revealed that the combined revenue of three prominent NGOs — Global Refuge, Southwest Key Programs, and Endeavors, Inc. — grew from $597 million in 2019 to $2 billion in 2022. Numbers for 2023 have not yet been released. The CEOs of Global Refuge and Endeavors earn over $500,000, while the CEO of Southwest Key makes more than $1 million, the news outlet reported.

'The amount of taxpayer money [the NGOs] are getting is obscene.'

A music therapist hired by Endeavors earned $533,000 in 2021. That same year, the organization paid a hotel management company $8 million to house illegal immigrants. The NGO obtains more than 99% of its revenue from federal tax dollars, the Free Press reported.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families, which distributes funds to NGOs, had a 250% budget increase between 2018 and 2023.

Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, told the Free Press that the Biden administration has increased the amount of taxpayer dollars going to NGOs. She noted that there is a “lack of accountability for performance, and the lack of interest in solving the problem.”

The news outlet revealed that Global Refuge housed 2,591 unaccompanied children with a $30 million budget in 2019. A few years later, the organization used $82.5 million and only housed 1,443 unaccompanied minors.

Global Refuge told the Free Press, “Unaccompanied children attend six hours of daily education and participate in recreational activities, both at the education site and within the community.”

Charles Marino, former adviser to Janet Napolitano, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration, told the news outlet, “The amount of taxpayer money [the NGOs] are getting is obscene.”

“We’re going to find that the waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer money will rival what we saw with the Covid federal money,” Marino remarked.

Endeavors declined a request for comment from the Free Press. Southwest Key Programs did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.