‘We’re going to do real science’: RFK Jr. promises Tucker Carlson he will study vaccine-autism link

For decades, there has been a significant group of skeptics who claim that ingredients in vaccines have led to increased rates of autism among children. They’ve pointed to past studies as proof. Yet, those in so-called “mainstream science” have said those studies are flawed.

The skeptics have not been deterred, and now one is the secretary of Health and Human Services. In an episode of "The Tucker Carlson Show" podcast released Monday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told the eponymous host that he is determined to get answers.

'We’re going to do real science.'

The discussion around autism and vaccines was just one part of a wide-ranging conversation between the two men. Carlson started off the discussion on vaccines and autism by asking, “One of the first things you did as secretary, I think — tell me if I'm misstating it — was commission a kind of study of autism. Can you tell us what that is? What are you seeking to do with that?”

Kennedy went through the history of studies performed in the past on whether there is a link between early childhood vaccinations and autism. He claimed of studies that were conducted by the Centers for Disease Control, “They all say what the CDC wanted them to say — which is they couldn't find a link.”

He then claimed that other groups, including the National Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Medicine, have not completely ruled out the possibility of a link. Kennedy added, “And they were highly critical of the way the CDC was making decisions about the vaccine schedule.”

As the discussion continued, Kennedy laid out why he believed the decision-making process around the vaccination schedule had “essentially been captured by industry.” In other words, the very pharmaceutical companies that make the vaccines were driving the policy on when vaccines should be administered.

-

Kennedy explained why he believes that the CDC, led by those with industry ties, eschewed the scientific method, which called for extensive studies and kept approving more vaccines to add to the schedule.

He added, “None of those studies did what you would do if you wanted to find the answer — which is to compare outcomes in a fully vaccinated group to health outcomes in an unvaccinated group.”

Except one.

Kennedy claimed that in 1999, the CDC commissioned a study of children who had received a hepatitis vaccination as compared with those not vaccinated. He then said, “They found an 1,135% elevated risk of autism among the vaccinated children.”

“It shocked them. They kept the study secret and manipulated it through five different iterations to try to bury the link,” the secretary added.

Kennedy went through why he believes the CDC hid the data, noting that many independent scientists have found a “link” between some vaccinations and increased autism.

Kennedy then pledged that under his watch the studies that have been recommended will be done. “We're going to do real science. And the way we’re going to do that is — we’re going to make the databases public for the first time.”

He pledged that data from the CDC, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, private HMO data from the Vaccine Safety Datalink, and more will be made available for researchers to peruse.

Kennedy pledged money for grants and to do more “in-house studies ourselves,” all with a goal of having answers within six months from now — or possibly even sooner.

“We should have some answers by September, some initial indicator answers. And then, over the next six months, all these large studies by independent scientists all over the world, we anticipate there will probably be about 15 different major teams who are all trying to answer this question,” said the secretary.

“And within six months, we’ll have definitive answers — after September,” he concluded.

