West Point under intense scrutiny after making 'error' about Trump nominee Pete Hegseth to ProPublica

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point was heavily criticized after it apologized for an "administrative error" about Pete Hegseth to the investigative outlet ProPublica.

The error was revealed when Hegseth, the nominee to head the Department of Defense, lambasted ProPublica about an investigative report meant to show that he had not been accepted into West Point. Hegseth was able to produce incontrovertible evidence that he had, in fact, been accepted to West Point.

'Officials at the US Military Academy should not be feeding lies to left-wing reporters about President Trump’s nominees.'

"We understand that ProPublica (the Left Wing hack group) is planning to publish a knowingly false report that I was not accepted to West Point in 1999," wrote Hegseth in a post on social media Wednesday. "Here’s my letter of acceptance signed by West Point Superintendent, Lieutenant General Daniel Christman, US Army."

When his missive led to condemnation against ProPublica, editor Jesse Eisinger explained on social media the process the outlet used to develop the story and why the team there decided not to publish the report.

Eisinger said West Point initially responded to a request about Hegseth with the following statement:

“According to the admissions office — Hegseth had not applied for admission to the U.S. Military Academy.”

When ProPublica asked for confirmation that he had never been accepted, West Point offered a statement on the record saying, “Absolutely 100%. Because he never opened a file.”

After the controversy erupted, West Point apologized and issued another statement to ProPublica.

"An incorrect statement involving Mr. Hegseth's admission to the United States Military Academy was released by an employee on December 10, 2024. Upon further review of an achieved [sic] database, employees realized this statement was in error," read the statement. "Mr. Hegseth was offered acceptance to West Point as a prospective member of the class of 2003. USMA takes this situation very seriously, and we apologize for this administrative error."

While many continue to criticize ProPublica, some of the scrutiny has now fallen on West Point.

"Officials at the U.S. Military Academy should not be feeding lies to left-wing reporters about President Trump’s nominees," read a statement from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

"West Point needs to thoroughly investigate this egregiously bad judgement [sic] and potential violation of the Privacy Act immediately," he added.

Hegseth's nomination became precarious after several accusations of alcohol abuse and sexual impropriety were made against Hegseth. He denies the allegations, and President-elect Donald Trump has signaled his belief that Hegseth has enough support to be cleared by the Senate.