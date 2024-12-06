Trump says Hegseth's support is 'strong and deep' despite confirmation hurdles

President-elect Donald Trump said support for Pete Hegseth, his nominee to head the Department of Defense, remains "strong and deep" despite numerous reports suggesting otherwise.

Since Hegseth was first nominated for the post in November, various allegations ranging from alcohol abuse to sexual misconduct have plagued his confirmation bid. Hegseth and several of his colleagues have publicly denied these allegations.

'Pete Hegseth is doing very well,' Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday. 'His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe.'

One of the most notable roadblocks for Hegseth has come from Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa. Sources close to the Senate told Blaze News that Ernst has lobbied against Hegseth's nomination, although she has publicly denied these reports. Other outlets have reported that Hegseth's support within the Senate GOP conference more broadly has wavered.

Despite this, Trump has maintained his wholehearted endorsement of Hegseth and reaffirmed that his support in the Senate remains "strong and deep."

"He was a great student - Princeton/Harvard educated - with a Military state of mind," Trump continued. "He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of [Defense], one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!"

While there seems to be a pressure campaign to have Hegseth step aside, both Trump and the nominee have maintained that he will go through with the confirmation process.

As of this writing, two of Trump's nominees have withdrawn from their respective bids.

Trump initially tapped Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida in November to serve as attorney general in the upcoming administration, although he later withdrew just two weeks later, as he felt that he had become a political distraction for the transition team. Trump later nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for the role.

Trump also recruited Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration on Sunday. Chronister withdrew his bid just a few days later on Tuesday, after becoming the subject of criticism over his past progressive policies and COVID policing.