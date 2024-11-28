What I'm thankful for this year — and what I'm looking forward to next year

It is hard to believe that Thanksgiving is now upon us. This year was jam-packed with all sorts of events and breaking news, and taking it week by week, as I usually operate, that means the year flies by.

Which is why it is nice that this week's holiday almost forces me to slow down and take stock of what I'm thankful for and what I am looking forward to in 2025.

The main thing I am most thankful for is the ability to do my field reporting. When I joined Blaze Media in late April, I was in the Dallas office for only a few hours because I went to the airport to head out on my first assignment. That first story was covering police battling with pro-Hamas protesters who set up an encampment at the University of California Los Angeles.

I will be there in the middle to ensure that accurate information is provided.

After that it was off to the races. From anti-Israel protests at the Democratic National Convention to going to Springfield, Ohio, twice to see what was really going on there, it has been an eventful few months. This month, I had the opportunity to be at then-candidate Donald Trump's election party in West Palm Beach on Election Day. It was a little bit of a full-circle moment, because it was Trump's first victory in 2016 that provided the motivation to drop out of college, move to Washington, D.C., and go into journalism full-time.

I am very thankful for Blaze Media for allowing me to be primarily in the field for different stories. Most importantly, I am thankful for you, the audience. Without your support, I would not be able to do what I do. As I'm sure you're aware, traveling in the Biden-Harris economy can get expensive. Other media companies have cut back on funding for trips.

Your subscriptions fund my ability to get on the ground and tell the truth of what is happening in our hectic nation. That trust is something I am mindful of every time I step off an airplane.

As for next year, I am most looking forward to again working with the men and women of Border Patrol and ICE agents. It should be no surprise that the last time I worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection was October 2020, right before that election. The Biden-Harris administration did not want reporters to be with frontline personnel to show what was really happening in the border crisis they caused. We've been shut out for nearly four years.

It was only through working with the Border Patrol union and the Texas Department of Public Safety that I was able to get to stories at the border.

With the new Trump administration, that access to federal resources will be opened once again. The sealing of the southern border and the deportation operation will be a flash point in the country. I will be there in the middle to ensure that accurate information is provided.

