White House disputes report 240,000 Ukrainians in US will soon lose legal status: 'Fake news'

The Trump administration rejected a report on Thursday that claimed roughly 240,000 Ukrainians residing in the United States would soon lose their temporary legal status.



Reuters reported that President Donald Trump is "planning to revoke" Temporary Protected Status for Ukrainians who fled their home country amid conflict with Russia. The media outlets cited "a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter," who allegedly claimed that the Ukrainian nationals could be placed "on a fast-track to deportation."

'The truth: no decision has been made at this time.'

Reuters stated that the alleged plan could be rolled out as early as April. The report contended that the alleged plans had been "under way before Trump publicly feuded with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week."

Despite denials from the White House about the accuracy of the claims, Reuters decided to run the story based on the information provided by several unnamed sources.

Under President Joe Biden, TPS programs were rapidly expanded to substantially increase so-called lawful pathways for foreign nationals under the guise of reducing illegal immigration.

TPS is intended to be "a temporary benefit" to protect those who cannot safely return to their home countries due to "ongoing armed conflict," "an environmental disaster," or "other extraordinary and temporary conditions," according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Those who receive TPS may also apply for employment and travel authorization.

The Trump administration has been working to address Biden's immigration crisis, in part by calling for the termination of "all categorical parole programs."

However, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the administration has not made any decisions regarding revoking temporary legal status for Ukrainians, calling Reuters' reporting "fake news."

"This is more fake news from Reuters based on anonymous sources who have no idea what they are talking about," Leavitt wrote in a post on X. "The truth: no decision has been made at this time."

U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Reuters on Wednesday that there were no new developments.

There are currently 17 countries eligible for TPS. In February, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rescinded Biden's TPS extension for Haitian and Venezuelan nationals. Several immigrant advocacy organizations filed a lawsuit to block Noem's move, claiming the administration lacks the authority to "revoke an extension that has already been granted."

During the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump stated, "This week, I also canceled temporary protected status for migrants from Haiti. They're pouring into our country. Pouring in. If I weren't elected president, there'd be nobody in Haiti any more."

He noted that foreign nationals from around the globe were pouring into the U.S. in record numbers due to Biden's immigration policies.