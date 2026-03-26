White House's cryptic social media posts have internet sleuths scratching their heads

Social media users have been mulling over some puzzling posts made by the White House earlier this week.

The posts, reportedly made within an hour of each other on Wednesday night, have raised more questions than answers due to their cryptic nature.

'All true patriots, GO!'

One of the posts, which has since been deleted, contained a video showing a woman's feet and a voice saying, "It's launching soon, right?"

When asked about the video, a source familiar with the matter told Blaze News, "I wonder what's launching soon!"

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Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The second video remains available on the White House's X page. It has received over 16.6 million views at the time of writing.

The four-second video shows a black screen that then flashes an image of an American flag on a flagpole. The flashing image of the flag is accompanied by a recognizable phone text tone. The caption features two emojis: a phone emoji and a volume emoji.

Some commentators joked in the comments about the possible meaning of the video.

"Activation signal received," Jack Posobiec said.

"All true patriots, GO!" Raw Egg Nationalist joked.

"Standing back and standing by," Nic Carter wrote.

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