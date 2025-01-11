Comedian Whitney Cummings mocks LA Fire Dept. for focusing on hiring lesbians as wildfire destroys Los Angeles

Comedian Whitney Cummings ridiculed the diversity hires at the Los Angeles Fire Department as the wildfires continued to range in Southern California.

The wildfires were sparked on Tuesday and spread deadly destruction quickly by high speed winds. Analysts from JPMorgan said the conflagration may be the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history, with economic losses estimated at $50 billion.

'I'm not thinking about your genitals or your preferences when I need a hero right?'

Cummings used a report about diversity hires at the LAFD to ridicule the efforts unrelated to saving lives and property.

"Alright, like everyone, I'm trying to figure out how this happened in California so that I don't say something that's inaccurate," said the comedian on her video posted to social media.

"I came across a video of the fire chief, a lesbian, love it, great. Failed at lesbians! Tried to be one, didn't take. I don't think I'm a lesbian I just live in Los Angeles, and the men are so effeminate that honestly at this point dating a woman is like the straightest thing you can do," she joked.

"So anyway, about recruiting more lesbians into the LAFD to be firefighters. I think lesbians should be firefighters, fine. I'm not thinking about your genitals or your preferences when I need a hero, right?" Cummings continued.

"But is that not like ... why is that OK, that would be like a gay [saying], 'We need more gay men in here!' That'd be like me going, 'We need more hot guys in here to be firefighters.' That would be like a dude being like, 'We just need more hot blondes. That's what we need, and I will not stop until there are more people that I am attracted to or that are in my dating pool,'" she added.

"Isn't that essentially just recruiting people in your dating pool? To work in your office?" she concluded. "Wait, all the people in charge of L.A.'s fire response are lesbians named Kristin? I do not recall voting on a prop that said we could recruit our fire team off of Grindr. What?!"

Cummings video garnered more than 500k views in just three hours on Friday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!