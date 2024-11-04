Whoopi wants Liz Cheney to serve in key role in Harris administration

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg told former Congresswoman Liz Cheney she would love to have her be the U.S. attorney general in a Kamala Harris administration should the vice president win Tuesday's election.

In an attempt to distance herself from her progressive positions, Harris has promised to have a "Republican" in her cabinet. While Harris has not officially named who the "Republican" might be, Cheney would appear to be a favorite as she has campaigned alongside the candidate.

'We have to get Vice President Harris elected tomorrow.'

"Are you also a lawyer?" Goldberg inquired when Cheney was on Monday's episode of "The View."

When Cheney said she was, Goldberg floated the attorney general idea. "I say this," Goldberg explained, "Your moral core is magnificent. And I know you probably don't want to think about it, but I just feel like I would feel a lot better with you leading the FBI, the CIA. ...That's just me."

"Please just think about it," Goldberg pleaded.

"We have to get Vice President Harris elected tomorrow," Cheney replied.

Cheney added it is not enough for Trump to lose the presidential race; the GOP must also lose the majority in the House of Representatives.

Goldberg has issued unhinged warnings about what would happen should former President Donald Trump win the election. Last week, Goldberg warned interracial couples that a Trump administration would separate them by deporting one spouse and reassigning the spouse who is staying in the United States to another person.

"He is talking about you. It’s us. He’s not going to be — he’s not going to, you know, say, ‘Oh, you’re with a white guy, I’m going to keep you from being deported.’ No, he’s going to deport you and put the white guy with someone else. The man is out there," Goldberg yelled.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!