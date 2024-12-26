Wikipedia spent over $50M on DEI last year, focusing on 'equity' in culture and 'gender' across the globe

Wikipedia's parent company, the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation, spent massive swaths of its budget on ideological initiatives in the last fiscal year.

In total, the organization spent $51.7 million on programs relating to "equity" and "safety & inclusion," amounting to 29.2% of its 2023-2024 budget of $177 million.

This included programs to strengthen efforts related to ensuring "equity in decision-making" surrounding the themes of education, culture and heritage, and gender.

Specifically for gender, the organization described prioritizing "more inclusive, gender-equitable and safe spaces" in order to contribute to "intersectional content on women's biographies and material."

The confusing descriptions for the programs included a need for "facilitated processes" for contributors and editors so they can have "extended rights to onboard gender equitable norms and practices into the volunteer experience."

Reacting to the company's budget, X CEO Elon Musk commented, "Stop donating to Wokepedia until they restore balance to their editing authority."

Musk was alluding to the fact that much of Wikipedia's political and historical content is heavily slanted toward a left-wing perspective.

"They spent $50M on DEI!? Damn, they suck," Musk added on Christmas Day.

They spent $50M on DEI!? Damn, they suck.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2024

Less than half of Wikimedia's operating budget went to company infrastructure and just 22% to "effectiveness."

The company also claimed there is a need to push funding toward "safety" initiatives because there exists a "threat to free knowledge" that is present because of "mis- and disinformation."

The nonprofit also claimed an alleged "massive" amount of disinformation, government interference, and surveillance threatens the safety of its volunteers.

Another chart showed the company spends a whopping $7.4 million on travel and events while nearly $25 million goes toward grants and "movement support."

'Supporting equity represents the second largest part of our programmatic work.'

Despite a massive slice of the budget going toward what most would call woke initiatives, contributors to the platform did not list political positions or activism as their reason for donating.

"I use Wikipedia often, so I want to support it."

"I support free knowledge for all."

"I want Wikipedia to stay online."

Of the top 10 reasons listed, these were the top three

"Supporting equity represents the second largest part of our programmatic work, with grants and Movement support representing the majority of the budget within the equity goal," the company wrote in its report.

Although Wikimedia's budget has increased year over year, the increase slowed from 15% in 2022-2023 and 30% in 2021-2022 down to just 5% growth in the last fiscal year.

This has led the company to conclude that it must "reduce internal expenses" or increase the annual budget by 6-7%. However, the company has projected increases of just 3-5%.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!