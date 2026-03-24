Will Pritzker honor ICE detainer against illegal alien accused of murdering 18-year-old college student?

A sanctuary state governor is refusing to confirm whether he will honor an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer request against an illegal alien accused of fatally shooting a college student.

Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old college student at Illinois’ Loyola University Chicago, was attacked at around 1 a.m. on Thursday when she was out on a walk with friends to view the northern lights.

'We are calling on Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods.'

Jose Medina-Medina, an illegal alien from Venezuela, approached Gorman while wearing a mask and armed with a gun, according to the Department of Homeland Security. When Gorman attempted to flee, Medina-Medina allegedly fired his gun, shooting Gorman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DHS reported that Medina-Medina was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents in May 2023 but was released into the country under the Biden administration. He was again released from custody the following month after he was arrested in Chicago for allegedly shoplifting.

On March 22, the DHS asked Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) not to release Medina-Medina from custody a third time and instead honor ICE’s arrest detainer.

RELATED: College student went to Chicago park to see northern lights — and was lethally shot by illegal alien suspect, DHS says

JB Pritzker. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Federalist reported Monday that Pritzker’s office refused to say whether his administration would honor ICE’s request.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and Loyola University community grieving the senseless murder of Sheridan Gorman,” a spokesperson for Pritzker’s office told the Federalist.

“Violent crime has no place in our streets, and we expect the alleged perpetrator to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the spokesperson continued. “The Trump administration needs to stop politicizing heinous tragedies and instead focus on real solutions, like reinstating federal funds to prevent violence that support our public safety efforts.”

RELATED: Parents enraged over adult illegal alien allegedly molesting Virginia high school girls

Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Medina-Medina is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder,” DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated. “We are calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods.”

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