William Shatner can't understand why Harris lost when she checks off the right demographic boxes

Actor William Shatner said that he simply could not understand why Americans didn't elect Vice President Kamala Harris even though she checked off the right demographic boxes.

Shatner made the comments while speaking with Bill Maher on an episode of Maher's "Club Random Podcast," which was published Sunday.

'That’s not a candidate. ... That’s identity politics. That’s one of the Democrats’ problems.'

“I don’t know why the Democrats lost. I don’t understand why the Democrats lost!" a befuddled Shatner said.

Maher tried to explain that there were many reasons for the election results but focused on President Joe Biden's insistence on staying as the candidate until it was too late.

"That I understand," said Shatner. "But inflation? Prices have come down; the economy is good. I don’t know why they voted against her, against the party.”

“Basically," Maher responded, "She was not a great candidate, let’s be honest."

“Why isn’t she a great candidate?” Shatner interrupted. “She combined several trends of thought here: black, woman.”

"That’s not — that’s not a candidate," Maher replied. "That’s identity politics. That’s one of the Democrats’ problems."

Video of the exchange was posted to social media where it garnered millions of views.

Maher went on to opine that Democrats could have won the election if they had changed their strategy.

"The Democrats could have won this election in a walk, I think," he said. "Not a walk, but I think they could have won it — if Biden got out earlier, [if] they had a true primary season to find the best candidate, not just one whose turn was it — who, by the way, before they anointed her, nobody was sort of on the page that she was very good at being a candidate."

Shatner is a Canadian citizen and thereby could not vote in the U.S. election.

The podcast in full can be viewed on YouTube.

