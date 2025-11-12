Woke lecturer cries 'white supremacy' after MAGA-racist smear doesn't go as planned

A nose-ringed Indiana University lecturer is accusing the university of racism for investigating her in-class smear of MAGA as racist.

During a press conference held on Friday by the local chapter of the American Association of University Professors, IU School of Social Work lecturer Jessica Adams claimed that she was barred last month from teaching a "Diversity, Human Rights, and Social Justice" master's class and from contacting her students after a student filed a complaint over her use of a graphic that suggested "Make America Great Again" is a form of "covert white supremacy."

'I feel like white supremacy is actually on full display in the way that my case has been handled.'

According to the graphic Adams provided to the Indianapolis Star, "Make America Great Again" is a form of "socially acceptable" and "covert" white supremacy.

The following are also listed as forms of "covert white supremacy" on Adams' pyramid:

"Bootstrap Theory," the idea that individuals can achieve success through their own efforts;

anti-immigration policies;

paternalism;

"Euro-centric Curriculum";

"English-only Initiatives";

police killing non-whites;

"Denial of White Privilege";

"Denial of Racism";

celebrating Columbus Day;

"Fearing People of Color";

"Expecting POC to Teach White People";

colorblindness; and

the assertion that "we're just one human family."

The placement of the different forms of "white supremacy" in the critical race theory pyramid is intended to signal their severity. "Make America Great Again" is located just below the line that separates "covert white supremacy" from "overt white supremacy" — a category that includes neo-Nazis, cross burnings, lynchings, and the KKK.

RELATED: Coddled Harvard students cry after dean exposes grade inflation, 'relaxed' standards

Trump supporter at a rally in Evansville, Indiana. Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images.

Adams claimed that while a student had initially complained about the leftist propaganda to Indiana Republican Sen. Jim Banks' office, the formal complaint was ultimately filed by her dean, Kalea Benner, who allegedly accused Adams of presenting "biased information as fact."

Evidencing her ideological blinders and apparent antipathy for the school's administration, Adams, who appears to be white, suggested that the dean of the IU School of Social Work was a racist for questioning the factual nature of the pyramid, stating, "I feel that the assumption that it is not evidence based is rooted in white supremacist ideology. I feel like it's very much rooted in the assumption that the experiences and the voices of minoritized populations, individuals, communities are not valid. And so I feel like white supremacy is actually on full display in the way that my case has been handled."

Adams suggested further the critical race theory pyramid was credible since it is used by leftist organizations such as the National Education Association "as a tool for anti-racist and anti-oppressive education."

A letter from IU administrators indicated the woke lecturer potentially violated Indiana's intellectual diversity law, reported the Star.

Indiana Republicans passed legislation last year aimed at cultivating intellectual diversity on campuses and in classrooms.

Under Senate Enrolled Act 202, professors and other faculty members at state educational institutions are expected not only to foster a culture of free inquiry and free expression inside the classroom but to refrain from subjecting students "to political or ideological views and opinions that are unrelated to the faculty member's academic discipline or assigned course of instruction."

Adams has suggested, however, that she was teaching within her discipline and the scope of the course.

"I was asked to teach on structural racism, and as you teach on structural racism in the United States, you cannot not discuss white supremacy," Adams said during Friday's press conference. "It is the ideology that emboldens racist behavior."

While reportedly removed from the one class, Adams continues to teach three other courses at the university.

Under the IU code, a faculty member could face various disciplinary sanctions, including a written reprimand, a probationary period, a temporary suspension without pay, termination of employment, and/or immediate dismissal.

Banks' office did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

IU spokesman Mark Bode told WFIU Public Radio that the university does not comment on personnel matters.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!