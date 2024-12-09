Woke 'pansexual' sheriff in Michigan excited to implement far-left agenda

A newly elected sheriff in Michigan who ran on a radically far-left platform is excited to implement her agenda, which includes driver's licenses for illegal aliens and a unit of unarmed deputies.

Last month, Democrat Alyshia Dyer sailed to victory in the race for sheriff of Washtenaw County, Michigan, just west of Wayne County, home of Detroit. Washtenaw County includes liberal hotbeds such as Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, where the city council just voted to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at each meeting.

Dyer will fit right in. As part of her campaign pitch, she bragged that she would be the first female and first "pansexual" sheriff of Washtenaw.

As part of the 'fight for racial justice,' Dyer called for providing 'undocumented people' with a driver's license.

Her campaign website slammed the current leadership at the sheriff's office for failing to follow through with its "progressive" promises. "While the current Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office administration may brand itself as progressive, the evidence says otherwise," it claimed.

The website also included the following on the list of Dyer's high-priority "issues":

"Fight for Racial Justice";

"LGBTQ+, Disability, and Gender Justice"; and

"Protect Our Environment."

As part of the "fight for racial justice," Dyer called for providing "undocumented people" with a driver's license. She also pledged not to cooperate with ICE and to "protect immigrants" across the country.

She likewise wants to establish an unarmed community crisis response team to help "de-escalate potential threats with trained personnel," according to the Michigan Daily.

Earlier this year, Sheriff Jerry Clayton opted not to seek a fifth term, and Dyer won the Democratic primary back in August by fewer than 400 votes. She then ran unopposed in the general election.

Though she will not officially begin performing her duties as sheriff until next month, she was sworn into office on Tuesday night. She then spoke to a group of supporters, reiterating her radical ideas and agenda.

"We must acknowledge the flaws in our system rooted in colonial histories that often promoted using our legal system for racist, classist, and sexist practices which we are still grappling with as a profession today," she said, according to the Midwesterner.

As part of her effort to curtail those bigoted "practices," Dyer — a former therapist and social worker who previously worked in the Detroit Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion, and Opportunity — promised to bar deputies from conducting "unnecessary traffic stops."

"It doesn’t mean we’re not going to pull people over," she insisted previously. "What it means is, we’re not going to pull people over for the petty stuff – you know, the crack in the windshield – the loud exhaust – the stuff that’s really related to income."

She also apparently intends to continue abiding by DEI-related precepts.

"The more we can have diverse teams of thinkers and different people from across the county involved, the more that we effectively create good policy," she said.

