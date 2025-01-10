Woke sheriff hopes to affect weather by creating Environmental Crimes Unit, reducing number of patrol cars

A far-left new sheriff in Michigan has hit the ground running, looking to implement policies that will help protect her community against the "impacts of pollution and climate change," according to an exclusive report from the Daily Wire.

In November, Alyshia Dyer (D) bragged that she had become the first female and "pansexual" sheriff of Washtenaw County, the county on the western border of Wayne County, where Detroit is located. A month later, she was sworn into office, even though she would not begin performing official duties until January 1.

The new year has now come and gone, and Sheriff Dyer is ready to make her campaign promise of "using the powers of the Sheriff's Office to protect the environment" a reality.

"The sheriff’s office historically hasn’t been necessarily a strong champion in this work, but there’s no reason we can’t be," Dyer told the Wire.

'Looking at the environment, looking at corporate polluters, looking at the quality of life for residents, it has a really big impact on wellbeing.'

The ideas Dyer has tossed around include installing remote-starters on patrol vehicles to save on gas, reducing the number of patrol cars on the streets by sending out deputies in pairs, and establishing an Environmental Crimes Unit, which would focus on monitoring "air pollution, water contamination, and hazardous waste management."

When the Wire noted that out of Michigan's 83 counties, Washtenaw ranked 10th highest in crime in 2021, Dyer responded with a word salad about the supposed interconnectedness of corporations, the "mental health and wellness" of deputies, and the environment.

"It’s all connected. Looking at, number one, I talked a lot about officer mental health and wellness. Officers can’t effectively do their jobs if they’re not taking care of themselves. Looking at the environment, looking at corporate polluters, looking at the quality of life for residents, it has a really big impact on wellbeing," she explained.

"Hand-in-hand with the environmental crimes is also the corporate crimes."

Dyer also argued that pairing up deputies would help reduce vehicle crashes and relieve stress. "The last thing I want is officers out here sleep-deprived with a gun, angry, driving around. No one wants that," she said.

Dyer admitted to the Wire that understaffing remains a problem and "something we’re definitely focused on." However, her campaign website lamented that "currently, the Sheriff’s Office is predominantly male, white, and not representative of our LGBTQ+ population" and promised to ensure that "hiring practices are inclusive."

Before joining the sheriff's office, Dyer — a self-described "consistent champion of progressive values" — worked as a therapist, a social worker, and in the Detroit Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion, and Opportunity.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!