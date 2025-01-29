Woman accused of driving into crowd of people on packed downtown street after Philadelphia Eagles earn trip to Super Bowl

A woman is accused of driving into crowd of people on a packed downtown street Sunday after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders, winning the NFC championship and earning the team a trip to the Super Bowl.

Police told WTXF-TV the driver of a silver 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 struck multiple pedestrians at 1400 Spring Garden Street just after 9:30 p.m. before police stopped the motorist.

Police also were investigating another shooting, a stabbing, assaults against officers, and vandalism.

You can view cellphone video here of the driver hitting the pedestrians.

Police said eight people were treated for injuries ranging from minor pain to fractures, the station said.

Police said the driver was identified as 26-year-old Rebekah DeShields of Narberth, WTXF said, adding that she was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, driving without a license, simple assault, reckless driving, and related offenses.

What else?

An 18-year-old was wanted in connection with a shooting on Chestnut Street that took place Sunday night following the Eagles' victory, WTXF reported in a separate story. The station said a 20-year-old man was shot in the lower body and reportedly was in stable condition.

Amere Wright was arrested during a search of his Philadelphia home Wednesday, WTXF said, adding that he was charged with aggravated assault. Police told the station they found a handgun loaded with live rounds and clothing worn during the shooting in the suspect's home.

WTXF said in a third story that police also were investigating another shooting, a stabbing, assaults against officers, and vandalism — and that the timeline of the incidents ran from Sunday night through Monday morning.

Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images

The station said Tramayne Davis-Blockson, 34, was arrested in connection with a stabbing and charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

WTXF added that Jose Moya, 32, and Eugene Dennis, 44, both were charged with aggravated assault in connection with assaulting police.

The station also reported that police are investigating a video circulating online that appears to show a male shooting into the air at Frankford and Cottman Avenues.

Oh, and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office was vandalized just after 4 a.m. with a shattered glass front door and two cracked glass windows, WTXF added.

You can view a video report here about the overall violence following the game.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!