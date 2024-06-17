Woman opens fire on burglary suspect who allegedly tried to steal from her backyard. Cops find him hiding in unusual spot.

A woman opened fire on a burglary suspect who allegedly tried to steal items from her backyard in Shreveport, Louisiana, early Friday morning; police found the suspect hiding in a neighbor's dryer following a chase that lasted several hours, KSLA-TV reported.

Police at 5:10 a.m. responded to a report about shots fired on West Canal Street in the Sunset Acres neighborhood, the station said.



When officers arrived on scene, they encountered a homeowner who reportedly fired shots at a male who was allegedly trying to steal lawn equipment from her backyard, KSLA said.

The station said a neighbor rang the homeowner's doorbell around 4:30 a.m. saying there was someone in her backyard, and some of her belongings were spotted on the sidewalk.

Rochelle Baylor, the homeowner, told KSLA she "ran up on" the suspect, demanded to know where her property was, and opened fire "about five or six times."

Lt. Shawn Hurd told the station the suspect "ended up calling his mom to come get him," and "we ended up chasing him for miles."

KSLA said police chased the suspect for hours before they found him hiding inside neighbor James Wall's clothes dryer.

“I was in there reading my Bible and seen these police come up the driveway and went in the back,” Wall told the station in the aftermath. "We have some problems like this every once in a while, but none like this. It was like the whole police force showed up.”

KSLA said Baylor's shots didn't hit the suspect, but police said he was found covered in blood, noting that he may have been injured on barbed-wire fencing while on the run.

Joshua Dotson, 28, was charged with simple burglary, the station said.



