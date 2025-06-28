Democrats who locked down America during COVID now cry dictator over Trump's deportations

The same Democrats who crushed American freedoms with tyrannical COVID lockdowns are now latching on to the "dictator" narrative against President Donald Trump as they fight to shield illegal aliens, including those who committed additional crimes in the U.S., from the administration's immigration enforcement measures.



On June 14, No Kings held thousands of protests nationwide, highlighting the left's baseless portrayal of Trump as an authoritarian dictator with unchecked power. The demonstrations were primarily provoked by disapproval of the administration's deportation push.

Just weeks earlier, a riot broke out in Los Angeles over Trump's immigration crackdown, where protesters flooded the streets waving Mexican flags and some individuals even set vehicles ablaze.

Meanwhile, the left accused Trump of overstepping his authority by deploying National Guard troops to California to prevent further destruction and violence as Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom and Democrat Mayor Karen Bass sat on their hands.

Newsom claimed that Trump's deployment of troops was an "authoritarian use of military soldiers against citizens."

"Donald Trump is not a king and not above the law," the governor declared.

Amid the ongoing tension, more Democrats have leaned into the claims that Trump is acting like a king, vilifying the administration for delivering on the president's campaign promise to solve the nation's illegal immigration crisis.

Earlier this month, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) attempted to ambush Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's press conference after previously claiming the L.A. riots were "largely peaceful."

Federal agents briefly detained Padilla for trying to bypass officers to approach Noem during her speech. The senator claimed he "ended up in handcuffs" for asking a question.

"If this is how the Trump administration treats a U.S. Senator in broad daylight, imagine what they're doing to immigrants behind closed doors," Padilla wrote in a post on X. "We cannot stay silent. We will not back down."

Many Democratic politicians, including Newsom, ran to Padilla's defense, seizing the opportunity to accuse Trump of authoritarian actions.

Newsom stated, "This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now."

Padilla's disruptive stunt followed an incident involving Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) the previous month.

McIver was slapped with federal charges after she was accused of assaulting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer at a Newark, New Jersey, detention facility where Democrats had demanded access.

The congresswoman called the indictment "political intimidation," claiming that she was at Delaney Hall "to do my job."

McIver also stood up for New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who was arrested for allegedly interfering with ICE operations when he locked arms with a man as federal agents approached them outside the courtroom.

McIver stated, "This administration will stop at nothing to intimidate those who dare to stand against their hateful agenda. This is a horrifying state of affairs for our country."

Lander accused Trump of using "authoritarian tactics."

Critics viewed Lander's move as a publicity stunt during his mayoral campaign. Lander conceded to Zohran Mamdani after he failed to convince more than roughly 11% of NYC Democrats to support him.



Flashback to the COVID era

Democratic leaders seem unified in their messaging against Trump, portraying him as a significant threat to freedom.

However, conservatives accused those same politicians of acting like kings just a few years ago, promoting oppressive lockdowns that harmed the economy and caused irreparable damage to mental health.

Newsom imposed some of the strictest lockdown measures in the nation, preventing Americans from gathering, forcing them to close their businesses, and using police to ticket and arrest citizens for trespassing on closed beaches. During the same period, he celebrated a birthday party at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Napa Valley.

During the COVID era, Padilla backed Newsom's leadership, applauding the governor's "statewide face mask mandate" as an "important and timely effort to reduce the spread."

"Let's commit to wearing masks, getting the vaccine, and staying home and social distancing as much as possible," he stated in January 2021.

Padilla repeatedly accused Republicans of spreading "COVID-19 disinformation" that he described as "nearly as dangerous as the disease itself." He claimed conservatives were "anti-mask, anti-science zealots" for criticizing Newsom's leadership.

While insisting Americans should mask up and stay home, he advocated for illegal immigrants to receive a "pathway to citizenship," claiming that "undocumented essential workers braved harsh conditions."

Meanwhile, the lockdown situation in New York was similar to that in Los Angeles.

In March 2020, Lander encouraged then-Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) and then-Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) to "close schools, non-essential businesses incl. restaurants & bars, [and] implement aggressive social distancing." He also advocated for closing places of worship.

Lander noted that social distancing would not work "until officially mandated."

"We need #ShutdownNYC now," Lander wrote.

During the COVID era, Democratic politicians enforced and supported strict lockdown measures, including business closures and vaccine mandates that trampled over American freedoms. Now, just a few years later, those same leaders are criticizing Trump's immigration enforcement as authoritarian as the left continues to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace stated, "To be fair, these COVID tyrants are subject matter experts on what it means to be an authoritarian. Snark aside, it's impossible to be an authoritarian against invaders by the very definition of the term. We elected the Trump administration to exercise its authority to enact mass deportations, which are needed now more than ever."

