NYC comptroller locks arms with man to prevent ICE arrest: 'Show me your warrant!'

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested by federal agents after locking arms with a man who was in court for potential deportation.

Lander is also a candidate for New York City mayor in the upcoming primary election. His policy proposals include ending homelessness for the mentally ill, standing up to Donald Trump, preparing for the "climate crisis," and standing up for "our immigrant neighbors."

Lander was apparently attempting to do just that when he was filmed near a courtroom at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan following immigration hearings.

'You don’t have the authority to arrest US citizens!'

In the hallway outside of the courtroom, Lander latched onto a man as federal agents approached him. The agents represented ICE, the FBI, and the Treasury Department, according to amNY.

As video of the confrontation shows, Lander refused to let go of the alleged illegal immigrant who was reportedly just seen by a judge for possible deportation. AmNY claimed the man's case was dismissed but provided no specifics.

Agents attempted to separate Lander from the man, as the comptroller yelled, "Show me your warrant! Show me your badge!"

RELATED: Trump’s immigration crackdown works: 1 million illegal aliens reportedly self-deport

Still holding on, Lander took a calmer approach and said, "I will let go if you show me a judicial warrant," and, "I would like to see the warrant, and then I will let go."

The agents forcibly separated the two men and took both into custody as Lander yelled, "You don't have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens!"

Lander claimed he was "not obstructing" and was simply "standing right here in the hallway," before again telling agents they did not have the authority to arrest him.

RELATED: Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass to California: 'Look what you made us do!'

In a statement to Blaze News, Dept. of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Lander was arrested for "impeding a federal officer."

"Our heroic ICE law enforcement officers face a 413% increase in assaults against them — it is wrong that politicians seeking higher office undermine law enforcement safety to get a viral moment," McLaughlin continued. "No one is above the law, and if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will face consequences."

A spokesperson for Lander told amNY that the comptroller was "taken by masked agents and detained by ICE."

Meanwhile, Lander's wife, Meg Barnette, posted on his X page on his behalf, saying, "Brad is still in ICE custody."

"We are grateful to the many friends, supporters, and allies who have gathered in Federal Plaza," Barnette wrote. "Together we are standing up for those with no voice."

DHS did not confirm the name or status of the man Lander latched himself to.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!