Democratic senator’s botched ambush of DHS presser ends in handcuffs

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) attempted to disrupt Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's Los Angeles press conference on Thursday, but his grandstanding swiftly backfired.

A video captured by Fox News' Bill Melugin showed Padilla crashing the Department of Homeland Security press conference and interrupting Noem's speech.

'He was in the federal building to receive a briefing with General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem's press conference.'

Security swiftly intervened.

"I'm Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary," Padilla stated after an agent began escorting him out of the room.

Resisting multiple security officers, the senator tried to press on with his comments.

Moments later, after agents had removed him from the room, Padilla shouted, "Hands off!"

Senator Alex Padilla. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"I'm told Noem is in a room meeting with Senator Padilla right now. After I stopped recording, my team witnessed him being taken to the ground by FBI personnel and he was temporarily detained," Melugin said.

A second video circulating on social media appeared to support Melugin's reporting.

The clip showed three FBI agents wrestling Padilla to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.

Padilla's Democratic allies jumped to his defense.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) responded to the incident, calling Padilla's removal "outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful."

"[Padilla] is one of the most decent people I know. ... Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now," Newsom wrote in a post on X.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stated that the video of Padilla's forced removal "sickened my stomach," accusing officers of "manhandling" the senator.

"We need immediate answers to what the hell went on," Schumer demanded.

Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.) said, "Let's call it what it is: a disgraceful abuse of power. Senator Alex Padilla was dragged and handcuffed out for daring to question Secretary Noem. This wasn't a threat — it was dissent. They're not keeping us safe — they're silencing us."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Padilla's office stated, "Senator Padilla is currently in Los Angeles exercising his duty to perform Congressional oversight of the federal government's operations in Los Angeles and across California. He was in the federal building to receive a briefing with General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem's press conference. He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information."

However, a third video appeared to contradict the office's claim that Padilla was removed for asking a question. Instead, it shows Padilla walking to the front of the room where Noem was speaking. Before Padilla said anything, an officer, noticing his quick approach, intercepted the senator.

According to Melugin, Noem stated she met with Padilla for several minutes after the incident and that the two exchanged phone numbers.

"[Noem] says it was cordial and beneficial. He had concerns about [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] operations & they opened up a line of communication. Said it was a good meeting and things are okay between the two of them (outside of all the political reaction happening now)," Melugin reported.