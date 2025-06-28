Every terrifying thing you need to know about NYC’s intifada-embracing, communist mayoral threat, Zohran Mamdani

On September 11, 2001, nearly 2,500 Americans were killed when two planes hijacked by Muslim terrorists struck New York City’s Twin Towers. It’s been less than 24 years, and now that same city has elected Zohran Mamdani — a “communist,” “Muslim radical,” and “jihadist apologist” — as its Democratic mayoral candidate.

Mamdani is a 33-year-old Democratic socialist backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). He openly supports the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, refuses to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada," and proposes rent freezes, city-owned grocery stores, a $30 minimum wage, and a Department of Community Safety to reduce reliance on police.

All it took was 24 years for NYC to go “completely insane,” says Glenn Beck.

Mamdani was endorsed and funded to the tune of $100,000 by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which has been accused by multiple U.S. government officials, including federal prosecutors and FBI agents as well as several conservative advocacy groups, as being a Hamas front group and a terrorist organization.

He also received campaign donations from multiple faculty members from Columbia University, where several pro-Palestinian protests, many involving violent incidents, have erupted since 2023. Some of these donors even signed a letter defending Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks.

In a 2024 Facebook post, Mamdani’s campaign political director, Julian Gerson, wrote that he was “looking forward to driving down Mangione Avenue a few decades from now.” The post was seen as expressing direct support for Luigi Mangione – the man charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“Sounds like supporting killing people in the streets,” says Glenn.

On June 17, Mamdani appeared on “The Bulwark Podcast” hosted by Tim Miller and equated the phrase “globalize the intifada” to “a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights,” arguing that the word “intifada” means “struggle” or “uprising” in Arabic. He even suggested that the term was used by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Arabic to describe the Jewish Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against the Nazis — a sentiment the museum condemned as “outrageous and especially offensive to survivors.”

Glenn makes an excellent point: If “intifada” describes the Jewish uprising at Warsaw, “then [globalize the intifada] is not just a harmless kind of slogan about human rights; it is a call for violence on the streets,” as the Warsaw uprising was a bloody affair marked by fierce urban combat and executions.

Mamdani’s father, a current professor at Columbia University, has denied that terror and violence are an inherent part of Islam. His book, “Good Muslim, Bad Muslim: America, the Cold War, and the Roots of Terror,” argues that terrorism is a modern political phenomenon, not a product of Islamic culture, and is often rooted in historical encounters with Western power.

“I've read the Quran and much of the Hadith, and I'm pretty sure the violence is a part of that,” says Glenn, noting that the Americans supporting the pro-Palestine movement and people like Zohran Mamdani, condemning any opposition as “Islamophobia,” are ironically the first people who will be in the crosshairs if an Islamic takeover happens.

“The progressive left — the champions of feminism, LGBTQ rights, and secularism — they're going to stand with the people who want to kill them first,” he says.

But right now, that isn’t a concern for the left. They’re amped about Mamdani’s plans to “tax the rich” so he can provide “free buses” and “city-run grocery stores.”

“I'm old enough to remember those city-run grocery stores in Moscow. They were great; the shelves were empty, but that's just Moscow. I mean it worked out completely different in Venezuela where ... oh, no, it didn't. ... They were eating the zoo animals,” mocks Glenn. This is communist dogma at work, he says, and it’s responsible for the “deaths of 100 million people.”

“Get the hell out of New York City. This is about survival,” he warns.

