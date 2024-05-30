Texas police find the remains of a missing elderly woman in the jaws of an alligator

Texas police said they found the remains of a missing elderly woman in the jaws of an alligator on Tuesday.

The woman's identity was not yet released, but police said that her husband reported her missing early Tuesday morning after she went out for a walk at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening and never returned to their home in Clear Lake.

The woman was in her 60s.

The Houston Police Department dive team reported that they had found her remains on an alligator in Horseshoe Bay near El Dorado Boulevard. A sergeant with the police department shot the alligator and killed it "to prevent it from doing more damage to the remains."

Police are awaiting a report from the medical examiner to determine whether she was killed by the alligator.

Maggie Berger, a spokesperson for the Law Enforcement Division with Texas Parks and Wildlife, released a statement about the incident to KTRK-TV.

"On May 28, Texas Game Wardens provided assistance to the Houston Police Department (HPD) in the recovery of human remains found near an alligator. The woman's cause of death has not been determined. HPD is currently investigating the incident and will be the lead agency moving forward. Our thoughts are with the woman's family during this time."

Angela Derous, resident who often fishes in the bayou, said to KTRK that she often saw alligator babies in the region.

"They live down there. We see 8 feet, 10 feet babies. I know which banks to stay away from and where they like to lay in the sun," she said. "That's the first time I've heard of that happening down here. It's a little scary."

KTRK reported that fatal alligator attacks in Texas are rare, with the last one being documented in 2015 involving a 28-year-old. Prior to that, the last fatal alligator attack was reported more than 90 years previous.

Clear Lake is a master-planned community of about 141k residents in the greater Houston area near Galveston.

