'Insane radical leftists' are gone: Zuckerberg and Palmer Luckey reunite for US military project

Billionaire entrepreneur Palmer Luckey says Meta is a very different company than it used to be, and he's ready to work with Mark Zuckerberg again after being fired from Facebook in 2017.

Luckey, the creator of virtual reality goggles called Oculus Rift, was fired by Facebook allegedly for donating $10,000 to a pro-Donald Trump group. Almost 10 years later as founder of Anduril, a military tech company, Luckey announced on X that he was ready to reunite with Zuckerberg to create VR and augmented reality systems for the U.S. military.

'The people who conspired to oust me, they're not even there anymore.'

"Anduril and Meta have teamed up to make the world's best AR and VR systems for the United States Military," Luckey wrote on X, alongside a photo with Zuckerberg. "Leveraging Meta's massive investments in XR technology for our troops will save countless lives and dollars."

Luckey revealed the first project would be a military helmet called Eagle Eye, equipment that would give Army soldiers access to advanced augmented reality systems that makes them "superhuman."

"My mission has long been to turn warfighters into technomancers, and the products we are building with Meta do just that," Luckey said in a press release.

On the podcast "Core Memory," Luckey explained what was long thought to be the real reason behind his exodus from Facebook: an impending revolt from an army of tech-leftists ideologically opposed to his political donations.

"Meta is a very different company than it was nine years ago when they fired me," Luckey told the host. "I don't mean in tenor or tone. I mean it's literally different people."

Luckey claimed that while Zuckerberg still likely approved of his firing, it was more so his subordinates who orchestrated his removal.

"When your people that you task with making decisions come up and say, 'This is what we've decided we have to do. There's no other way out of this huge PR and internal problem. Our employees are insane radical leftists who are going to quit en masse if we don't get rid of Palmer,' like, what are you really gonna do?"

"The people who conspired to oust me, they're not even there anymore," Luckey added.

Return's James Poulos asked if America is actually ready for the advanced "techomancers" Luckey speaks of.

"It may be too late to ask. The specter of China’s immense production capabilities and verve for systematization presents America with a much different threat profile than its two great Axis enemies," Poulos stated.

“It would be a harsh lesson indeed to discover that the only way to compete militarily with China is to lose our own identity here at home. That’s a problem no tech alone can solve," he added.

Luckey seemingly found solace in the reconciliation with Meta and its now apparently right-wing CEO Zuckerberg. Almost talking himself into it, the Anduril boss said it was likely more productive for him to accept that he "won the persuasion argument" and should be happy he received apologies from Meta's top brass.

"If people end up coming to your side, you shouldn't shove them back and say 'Hey, f**k off. You had different beliefs 10 years ago.' You should say, 'Come on in, the tent's big, and I'm happy to have you.'"

