Zohran Mamdani, champion of NYC’s underprivileged, doesn’t want you to know this about his childhood

Zohran Mamdani, the Big Apple’s Democratic mayoral candidate, cares deeply for the plight of his fellow New Yorkers, who continue to suffer under the city’s exorbitant cost of living. That’s why he’s a socialist with big plans to make buses and childcare free, institute city-owned grocery stores, raise the minimum wage to $30 an hour, and implement rent freezes.

In his victory speech , Mamdani homed in on the struggling working man, as all socialists do. “We have won because New Yorkers have stood up for a city they can afford — a city where they can do more than just struggle!” he boomed, vowing to turn New York City into “a model for the Democratic Party” by “[fighting] for working people.”

Spoken like a true rags-to-riches hero.

Except Mamdani has no such Cinderella story to give him empathy for the common man. If anything, his upbringing served as a barrier that shielded him from the very struggles he is so committed to remedying as NYC’s mayor.

“There are so many phony things about this guy,” especially when it comes to “him trying to relate to every New Yorker who has ever known any kind of struggle,” Glenn Beck scoffs.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn takes an honest look at Mamdani’s privileged background, shattering his narrative of empathetic solidarity with the downtrodden.

“This guy grew up in a world of privilege. Most New Yorkers couldn’t even dream of this kind of privilege,” says Glenn.

Born in Uganda to a prominent scholar and a celebrated filmmaker, Mamdani spent his early years in Cape Town, South Africa, before moving to New York City after his father was offered a professor role at Columbia University.

Based on his advocacy, you’d think Mamdani was enrolled in a dilapidated South Bronx public school, but no. His family could afford to put him in “an elite private elementary school where the tuition is $66,000 a year,” Glenn says.

Later, he attended the Bronx High School of Science, which “is one of New York City’s best public schools” and one of the highest-regarded public schools in the country, consistently ranking among the top public institutions nationally.

After graduation, Mamdani attended Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine — “one of those elite liberal arts schools where the tuition alone could buy a house in Queens,” Glenn says.

After earning his degree in “Africana studies,” Mamdani “tried to be a rapper,” and when that failed, he became “a foreclosure prevention counselor.” Eventually, he landed in community organizing, helping mobilize and empower New York City to address social, economic, and political issues. Like Beto O’Rourke, who has a bizarrely similar story, this latter role in community advocacy launched Mamdani into the political sphere.

And now here he is gunning for mayor, pretending like his life hasn’t been one marked by affluence and ease.

The only “struggle” Mamdani has ever known, Glenn says, exists “in his imagination.”

