Our data has never been so vulnerable, as cyberattacks increase at an alarming rate

When the internet first arrived on the scene, it promised liberation from the chains of tyranny. It was supposed to empower us, connect us, and protect our individuality in ways previously unimaginable. But instead of fulfilling that promise, the internet has slowly eroded the very freedoms it was meant to safeguard. Today, it has not only stripped us of our privacy but also exposed our identities to the darkest corners of the digital world.

Under the Biden administration, this erosion has accelerated at an alarming pace. Catastrophic cyberattacks, once rare and isolated, have become grim and all too regular, escalating in frequency and severity. The recent breach involving nearly 3 billion personal records, including countless U.S. Social Security numbers, is a stark reminder of how dangerously vulnerable our data has become. A hacking group known as USDoD infiltrated the digital vaults of a Florida-based organization tasked with safeguarding some of the most sensitive information in the nation. The data was not just stolen; it was commodified and sold to the highest bidder in an online marketplace dedicated to stolen identities.

The lack of robust cybersecurity measures and the administration’s apparent complacency in the face of these threats have created a perfect storm of vulnerability and a perfect reason to vote against a Harris presidency.

This issue goes beyond mere information theft; it's about data being traded on the dark web, a clandestine corner of the internet where the most nefarious transactions take place. Unlike the traditional internet, which is accessible through standard search engines and browsers, the dark web operates in the shadows, requiring special software like Tor. This anonymity makes it a haven for criminal activity. Here, stolen data, including Social Security numbers, credit card information, and even biometric details (more on this in a moment), is sold to the highest bidder. But it’s not just identity thieves who operate in this underground marketplace. The dark web is also a hub for the most depraved individuals — pedophiles, human traffickers, drug dealers, and other criminals — who use this nebulous network to engage in their illicit trades. The consequences of this black market are dire. Once your information is on the dark web, it’s accessible to a global network of miscreants, leaving your identity, finances, and personal safety in constant jeopardy.

It’s important to emphasize that this breach, one of the largest in history, is emblematic of a broader crisis that has taken hold under the current administration. Cyberattacks have not only increased, but they have become more sophisticated, more destructive, and more targeted. The Biden administration’s response to this growing threat has been tepid at best, leaving tens of millions of Americans exposed to the ruthless tactics of cybercriminals. The systemic failure to protect our personal information is not just a lapse in security; it is a full-scale collapse of the safeguards that were supposed to defend us.

As Big Tech grows more powerful, more of our personal data — including our most intimate biometric markers, such as fingerprints, retinal scans, and voice patterns — is being stored in vast, insecure databases. The implications of this are terrifying. If you're in doubt, let me paint a quick, rather gruesome picture for you. Imagine a world where your voice can be replicated to fool your bank, where your fingerprints can be used to commit crimes in your name, and where your child's retinal patterns are exploited to create a digital double.

This is not a distant dystopia. Instead, it’s a very real threat that grows more imminent with each passing day. The Biden administration’s failure to address the escalating wave of cyberattacks has left the nation’s digital infrastructure in a precarious state.

With November fast approaching, this is something Trump and his team would do well to focus on. When we discuss borders, the focus is often on physical barriers — the walls, fences, and checkpoints that define the boundaries of nations. Yet in our increasingly digital world, we must also consider the importance of digital borders. Just as physical borders protect a country’s sovereignty and security, digital borders are essential for safeguarding our personal information and online privacy. Unfortunately, under the Biden administration, much like physical borders, digital borders have been left woefully unprotected.

The lack of robust cybersecurity measures and the administration’s apparent complacency in the face of these threats have created a perfect storm of vulnerability and a perfect reason to vote against a Harris presidency. A darling of Silicon Valley, Harris has deep ties to Big Tech, a sector that has been a significant source of support and campaign contributions throughout her political career. Should she become the next president, it is reasonable to expect that the already severe cyber threats will escalate even further. Her close relationship with these tech giants suggests she would be unlikely to pressure them to reform their intrusive, privacy-violating practices. Instead, we could see an even more lenient regulatory environment, one where the interests of Silicon Valley are prioritized over the security and privacy of ordinary Americans.

In short, our digital identities and personal data would be at even greater risk, with the full backing of a government that is more interested in maintaining its ties with powerful donors than in protecting its citizens.