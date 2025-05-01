Billboard ads call Cuban-American Republicans 'traitors' and 'sellouts' for supporting Trump deportations

Cuban-American Republicans who support deportations under the Trump administration are being called traitors and sellouts in a billboard campaign in Florida.

The billboards are targeting Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as three members of Congress, over the deportation of illegal aliens to the infamous terrorist prison in El Salvador.

One billboard had red text reading, “Traitors. To Immigrants. To Miami-Dade. To the American Dream,” against a red background.

The other Florida Republicans targeted were Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar, Carlos Gimenez, and Mario Diaz-Balart.

South Florida constituents spoke to WPLG-TV about how they were receiving the advertisements.

“I find that billboard inflammatory, but the world we live in now ― it’s there to get attention," said Noel Cleland.

“I think the billboards are a direct response to the current political climate,” said Jessica Perez. “One that’s very angry.”

A digital campaign funded by Democrats has similar aims and is called "Keep Them Honest."

One constituent said they supported the message in the ads.

“I think the [members of Congress] need to speak up,” Valerie Howell said. “I think they need to get the courage not to be cowed by Trump.”

WPLG reported that more billboards were expected to be installed, and none of the targeted lawmakers had responded yet.

President Donald Trump has tried to navigate numerous court challenges to implement mass deportations of illegal aliens, which he promised during his presidential campaign. Critics have accused the administration of acting unconstitutionally and unlawfully in some cases. The U.S. Supreme Court backed such a criticism in one case.

Rubio has suggested that the administration will ignore court rulings getting in the way of the directive from the president.

Images of the billboards can be viewed on the news report from WPLG on YouTube.

