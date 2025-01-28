Trump's border czar has 2 blunt questions for Selena Gomez following her viral cryfest over deportations of illegal aliens

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan reacted to a viral video of singer Selena Gomez having an emotional breakdown over illegal aliens being deported.

President Donald Trump took office just over a week ago, but his immigration strategy has already shown significant results.

'We’re going to do this operation without apology.'

Sources informed Fox News that there were only 582 total border encounters on Sunday. None of the nine sectors of the United States Border Patrol received more than 200 crossings on Jan. 26. For comparison, the Del Rio sector alone received more than 4,000 border-crossing encounters during the height of the border crisis in December 2023.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement noted that there were 1,179 arrests on Monday — the highest number since Trump took office. In the past six days, ICE has arrested 4,521 people.

ICE officials told the Washington Post that it would increase its daily arrest goal to between 1,200 and 1,500 per day.

However, not everyone is excited about the crackdown on illegal immigrants — especially Selena Gomez.

In a since-deleted video on Instagram, Gomez is seen hysterically crying about her "people" being deported.

"All my people are getting attacked, the children," the 32-year-old said while uncontrollably crying. "I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise."

After Gomez deleted the video, she then posted an Instagram story that read: "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people."

The singer's cryfest in favor of illegal aliens was not welcomed by some.

Sam Parker, a 2018 Republican Senate candidate from Utah, reacted to her video by saying, "Selena Gomez picked illegals over America because she's the 3rd gen descendent [sic] of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the '87 Amnesty. She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g'parents. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?"

Parker later added, "Deport Selena Gomez."

The Los Angeles Times reported that it took Selena's grandparents 17 years to get U.S. citizenship. The Daily Mail reported that Selena's grandparents came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico in the 1970s.

The former Disney star responded with a post on Instagram that has since been deleted, "Oh, Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat."

Tom Homan, border czar for the Trump administration, corrected the record in a Monday interview on Fox News.

Homan declared, "I don't think we've arrested any families. We've arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom line."

"Look, President Trump won the election on this one issue: securing our border and saving lives. This, what happened on the southern border the last four years, is the biggest national security threat this country’s seen, at least in my lifetime,” Homan added.

Homan had two blunt questions for Gomez regarding the border crisis.

"We got a quarter of a million Americans dead from fentanyl coming across the border," Homan stated. "Where's the tears for them?"

"I met with hundreds of angel moms and dads who are separated from their children because they buried them because they were killed by illegal aliens," Homan explained. "We got half a million children who were sex-trafficked into this country, separated from their families, put in the hands of criminal cartels to be smuggled into the country. This administration can't find over 300,000. Where's the tears for them?"

"We're going to do this job. And we’re going to enforce the laws of this country. If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law," Homan proclaimed. "We’re going to do this operation without apology. We’re going to make our communities safer."

"Plus, [the] overdose of fentanyl is going to drop. Illegal alien crime is going to drop. Sex trafficking of women and children is going to drop. It's worth the investment," Homan explained. "It's a one-time cost to secure this nation and make America safe again."

Gomez was a producer on "Living Undocumented," a 2019 Netflix docuseries that spotlights the lives of illegal immigrant families in America.

A whopping 87% of Americans support deporting illegal immigrants with a criminal record, according to a poll from the New York Times and Ipsos that was released earlier this month. The same poll showed that 55% of Americans believe that all illegal immigrants should be deported. Only 34% support deporting individuals who were brought into the country illegally when they were children.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!