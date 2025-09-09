You can now buy a real-life Jetsons vehicle for the same price as a luxury car

Personal aviation vehicles have officially hit the public market.

The same inventor who brought the "Star Wars" speeder bike to life earlier this year just delivered what appears to be the next step in transportation.

'This marks a new era in aviation.'

Tomasz Patan says his new all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft is designed for recreational and safe use.

The company, called Jetson, has released Jetson ONE, a new vehicle that seems to be part hovercraft, part helicopter, and all fun.

Described by the company as a "formula one racing car for the sky," the aircraft does not require a pilot license, despite its use of eight motors and propellers.

"This marks a new era in aviation, where incredibly fun and easy-to-operate personal flying machines become accessible to anyone who wants to realize the dream of flight," the company wrote on X.

The Italian company recently made its first delivery, boasting that its new billionaire pilot took less than an hour to complete training on the unique vehicle.

Founder of Oculus and Anduril Industries, Palmer Luckey was indeed that lucky new pilot, reportedly completing the training faster than any civilian the company has seen.

While Luckey had no problem piloting the vehicle, consumers may be wondering if they need a wallet comparable to the tech entrepreneur’s in order to afford one. While new owners won't exactly need to be a billionaire to get their hands on the Jetson ONE, it’s not exactly cheap, either.

At a price similar to a luxury car, the Jetson ONE requires an $8,000 down payment with a total price tag of $128,000. Customers will not get their aircraft until 2027, though, as the entire 2025 and 2026 production runs have already sold out. Over 515 customers will get their vehicles delivered this year, the company said in a press release.

What’s more, the 100 units of the founder's edition appear to be no longer available.

Palmer Luckey inspects the Jetson ONE. Image provided to Blaze News by Jetson.

"This delivery is more than a milestone — it’s a statement," CEO of Jetson Stephan D'haene said in a statement. "Launching our first Jetson ONE with Palmer Luckey, a visionary who has reshaped both consumer and defense technology, sets the tone for what Jetson represents: innovation, freedom, and the future of mobility."

Patan added, "I still remember the early days when Palmer reached out to us and said he wanted to become a Jetson ONE owner. Originally scheduled for early 2023, the delivery took a bit longer than anticipated."

The Jetson company was started in Poland by Patan, who developed the aircraft's prototype in 2017. He then moved to Italy in 2022 to undergo full production of the vehicle. The company is now ready to expand operations, which includes training pilots in California.

