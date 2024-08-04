Calvin Robinson discusses the war on Christianity and the Muslim invasion of the UK​

There’s a concerning trend in the West: Church attendance is declining, and fewer people are identifying as Christian. In Great Britain, atheism is the most popular religion and Christianity is declining, while Islam is rising due to mass migration from the Middle East into Europe.

On "Zero Hour," Calvin Robinson, a British conservative commentator, writer, and an ordained priest in the Nordic Catholic Church, sat down with James Polous to discuss this trend, and he explained how the woke and progressive cult is responsible.

To fix the problem, Robinson believes nations must “go back to the root” and embrace Christianity. For Robinson, that requires abandoning the desire for a secular liberal utopia, which some on the right have advocated for.

“The West was built on Christendom. We've stripped those values away and assumed we can have some kind of neutrality — we can have all ideas being equal, all cultures being equal, all religions being equal. That's not possible,” Robinson argues.

Secularism is rooted in moral subjectivity, which is why it fails. Because truth is objective, not all beliefs are equal; Christianity is either true or false. So if it is accurate, and Robinson strongly believes it is, nations should embrace it. But even if it’s not, secularism is not the solution.

“Even if you don't believe [in Christ], you have to believe in an objective truth; otherwise you're grasping in anything,” Robinson tells Polous.

What’s more, leftists don’t want a morally neutral society where people are free to disagree. They advocate for a radically progressive society disguised as diversity.

“The people who are preaching about diversity don't want diversity of thought and opinion. They want superficial diversity of skin color and immutable characteristics. The people who are talking about inclusivity don't want to include people that have different opinions to themselves,” Robinson says.

