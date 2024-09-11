'We will never reach Mars if Kamala wins': Elon Musk throws more support behind Trump

SpaceX owner Elon Musk criticized Vice President Kamala Harris and noted that she didn't support a government efficiency commission.

The entrepreneur said very early on September 11 that unless there is "significant government reform," laws and regulations will get worse every year until innovation is "effectively illegal."

Musk listed "great endeavors" such as "high-speed rail" between cities and "making life multiplanetary."

Trump recently announced that if re-elected, he would appoint Musk to head up a government efficiency task force, which appeared to involve an audit of the entire government in terms of regulation.

Musk would perform a “complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government,” Trump said at an event in New York. This would also involve Musk making recommendations for "drastic reforms."

"Trump supports a government efficiency commission to allow great things to be done, Kamala does not," Musk added. "We will never reach Mars if Kamala wins."

'If Kamala can do great things, why hasn't she?'

Musk also critiqued the presidential debate between Trump and Harris, noting that Harris "exceeded most people's expectations" despite feeling that the debate hosts were unfair to the former president.



The billionaire also said however that Harris would not do as good of a job as Trump, beside "saying nice-sounding words."

Musk asked, "If Kamala can do great things, why hasn't she? Biden rarely shows up for work, so she's basically in charge already. The question comes down to this: do you want current trends to continue for 4 more years or do you want change?"

As for SpaceX, Musk recently said he planned for a new mission to Mars in 2026 "with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years."

His plan is to send an uncrewed spacecraft to test the reliability of landing on Mars. If all goes well, the first manned missions would be around 2028.

Musk's Dragon Crew-9 was recently tasked with retrieving Boeing astronauts stranded at the International Space Station since August. SpaceX's retrieval of the two astronauts will extend their mission in outer space from approximately two weeks to at least eight months.

The X owner is also entrenched in a free speech battle in Brazil, where a judge has ordered the platform to close down for defying his court order.

The attack from the South American state continues a long-fought battle between Musk and hostile governments. From Ukraine to mainstream Democrats, Musk has faced continuous pressure to limit free speech on his platform.

