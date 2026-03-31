Epstein kept a detailed Google Calendar — and you can read all of his appointments

Sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein kept a brazenly detailed and jam-packed Google Calendar, recording flight plans and visits with notable figures.

The database comes in the form of a new website, from the same web designers who created Jmail.world, a clone of Epstein's Gmail inbox.

'I suggest inviting Al Gore on Sept 23 to Nantucket.'

The detailed schedule, organized on a Gmail Calendar app, is suitably named JCal.

In a typical entry, Epstein listed a "meeting with Scott Stackman and Ghislaine Maxwell" for May 31, 2016. Stackman was Epstein's alleged financial adviser, while Maxwell was his alleged confidante and procurer.



The calendar is full of meetings with elites from the entertainment industry and banking; Epstein even penciled in his attendance at movie screenings, along with a constant stream of flight details.

There are, for instance, several meetings and visits with Ariane de Rothschild, now CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Group in Switzerland, who married banker Benjamin de Rothschild in 1999. Benjamin died in 2021 at 57 years old of a heart attack.

"A production company in LA is doing a documentary film on Deepak Chopra's new book. He will film part of it as a lecture," Epstein reportedly wrote for September 23, 2016. "Al Gore 'Inconvenient Truth' style in Nantucket." He went on: "I should wait to discuss until Sept 18th unless I suggest inviting Al Gore on Sept 23 to Nantucket."

A screening of a Woody Allen movie is written in for December 16, 2016, with Allen himself listed as an attendee.

RELATED: Log into this Gmail clone to read all the Jeffrey Epstein emails as if you were Epstein himself

Other noteworthy meetings included those with Noam and Valeria Chomsky, and an Arianna Huffington event at the Madison Square location of membership club NeueHouse, which abruptly shuttered last year following the death of founder Joshua Abram after a long fight against multiple myeloma.

The online world has taken particular interest in making a mockery of Epstein through quick-turnaround projects Five Nights at Epstein's, a viral video game modeled after Five Nights at Freddy's, the popular online game and media franchise.

Five Nights at Epstein's has players monitor security cameras in Epstein's compound with the hope of avoiding encounters with various characters. In this game, players are on the receiving end of jump scares of clip art of President Trump, Stephen Hawking, and Epstein himself.

RELATED: Epstein files were allegedly compromised by foreign hacker in 2023; FBI admits 'cyber incident'

Image Credit Scott Olson/Getty Images

While Jmail was created by web designer Riley Walz and programmer Luke Igel, Newsweek reported Swedish that software engineer Matheus Mendes is behind JCal. To build the stunt, Mendes reportedly used Reducto, described as an AI document parsing and extraction software.

Walz has a history of making obscure humorous websites and programs, including a fast-food price comparison index and a random video viewer that shuffles iPhone videos uploaded to YouTube between 2009 and 2012.

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